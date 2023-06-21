Global ETF flows remain steady in May

€42.1bn in inflows

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Year-to-date, 2023 was a record year for allocations to fixed income ETF strategies at €27bn, Amundi said.
Image:

Global ETF flows remained steady in May, falling slightly to €42.1bn (£36.2bn) from €42.7bn (£36.7) in April, according to data from Amundi.

Unlike April, when investors favoured fixed income, allocations to the asset class almost equalled equities in May, with inflows of €19.5bn and €18.2bn, respectively.

US and World large-cap equity took the top spot by sector, with inflows of €20.5bn, while investors pulled €6.8bn from large value stocks.

European inflows

European ETF flows fell to €7.2bn, with equity ETFs receiving just €2.3bn, all of which went to ESG equity strategies with inflows of €2.7bn.

European fixed income flows were over double that of equity flows, gaining €5.1bn throughout May. Government bonds proved to be the most popular with €2.5bn inflows versus €1bn for IG corporate bonds.

Amundi converts bond ETF into Article 8 portfolio

Year-to-date, 2023 was a record year for allocations to fixed income ETF strategies at €27bn, Amundi added.

In contrast, US investors leaned towards equities over fixed income, allocating €17.6bn and €13.9bn respectively.

Regionally, ETFs with exposure to world indices were the most popular with inflows of €2.1bn, while emerging market equities saw their fifth month of inflow growth, gaining €1.2bn, and Japanese equities gained €500m.

In contrast, European equity strategies lost €1.4bn throughout the month.

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham

According to data from ETF Global Insight, ETFs have seen 48 consecutive months of global net inflows, gaining $75.1bn in May alone.
