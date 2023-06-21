PineBridge Investments promotes Mick Sweeney to EMEA CEO

Sweeney will retain his responsibility as CEO of the company's Irish subsidiary. He joined PineBridge in 2019 from Bank of Ireland Wealth Management, where he was CEO.

Prior to that, he served as interim CEO of the bank's New Ireland Assurance business, alongside other senior positions including CEO of global asset management.

Following regulatory approval of the promotion, Sweeney will oversee the general management and day-to-day operations of the company, PineBridge explained.

Michael Karpik, COO of PineBridge Investments, said: "EMEA continues to play a fundamental role in the success of our global business, and we are delighted that Mick has expanded his remit to lead our team in the region. Mick brings a wealth of experience across financial services, asset management and strong leadership expertise. I look forward to working with Mick as he develops our business across the EMEA region."

Commenting on his promotion, Sweeney said: "Our business is going from strength to strength, and I greatly look forward to working with a very talented team to continue delivering exceptional solutions for our clients across the region."