FCA and Odey AM agree movement of asset restrictions - reports

According to reports from the FT, the regulator is due to publish details of the restrictions later today (19 June).

A person familiar with the situation told the FT the regulator would require preapproval for transactions above a certain level, in order to conserve cash and assets for the normal running of their businesses.

The move comes following a wave at suspensions at Odey Asset Management and its subsidiary Brook Asset Management, which has seen five funds suspended or closed since the publication of an FT investigation where at least 13 women accused eponymous founder Crispin Odey of sexual misconduct.

To date, Odey Special Situations has been suspended following the receipt of "a sizable level of redemption requests", Brook Developed Markets has been suspended following redemption requests that exceed 10% of the fund NAV, LF Odey Portfolio has been suspended in anticipation of redemptions and LF Brook Absolute Return was suspended following consideration of "all relevant circumstances regarding Odey Asset Management".

Odey Swan has been suspended while the firm begins the process of closing the vehicle.

On 13 June, Fidelity International restricted access to two funds across Odey AM and Brook AM, closing the funds to new investment.

Customers of its Personal Investing and Fidelity Adviser Solutions platforms are no longer be able to buy shares in LF Odey Opus and LF Brook Continental European, but current investors are able to redeem existing holdings in the funds.