SIF 2023: 'Investor stewardship is not enough to effect change'

Speaking on a panel at the Sustainable Investment Festival yesterday (15 June), Laud said historically, engagement would have sat within an asset manager's investment stewardship approach as this is what the firm's guidelines, voting principles and standards setting were based on, but added this is now insufficient.

She said: "We are coming to the point where this might not quite get us to the level of change that we need and where we require support from investments that go into the details to engage with companies to effect the level of change; this is what I call our principles, our redline standards.

"You will not get the individual change that is required at the company level. This is why we have defined our engagement as the realistic engagement from stewardship and investments in order to effect change. That is probably the most positive but most profound change that we have seen and really is a key ingredient in how we think about the day to day."

SIF 2023: Clients find sustainable investing 'utterly baffling'

Fellow panellist Victoria Leggett, head of impact investing and portfolio manager at Union Bancaire Privée, agreed the key to engagement is having a top-down stewardship approach alongside "a really strong investment engagement approach… a pincer movement", and ensuring there is collaboration with people outside the organisation.

"Investor-led fund manager engagement is what really drives relationships and change," she said.

Leggett added that in recent years, two types of engagement have emerged that have different purposes.

"There is engagement that is a risk rating, and there is a partnership to change approach. Both can have much more impact, potentially, if they collaborate with others.

"The crucial thing from the outset is to ensure your fellow working group members are engaging on the same topic, because partnerships for change can be more open-ended and longer-term, there are not as many milestones, and that can be a problem," she noted.

"But it is also a huge opportunity, because if you want real systems change, then partnerships are what drives them. And that is where we are beginning to go beyond that multilateral engagement with other financial institutions.

"We really need to change to multi-stakeholder. The public sector, NGOs, and academics, all coming together to find outcomes. That is where it really has an impact."

SIF 2023: Net-zero transition plans 'biggest opportunity for greenwashing ever'

Leggett also warned asset managers must not lose sight of the bigger picture.

"I think there is a lot of pressure on asset managers to demonstrate additionality with the engagement, and I am completely on the side of that, but we have got to remind ourselves, what are we reporting? Is it change or is it us being the change makers?

"It requires everyone to be quite grown up because we are at risk of this collaborative approach - which we have been building up for several years, certainly in sustainability requirements - falling back in on itself," Leggett added.

On the role of regulation, Laud alluded to a catch-22 situation whereby firms are required to prove their sustainable credentials through data but should not be ignoring areas of the market where there is potentially less information available.

She said: "We cannot just make claims if we cannot demonstrate we actually delivered… Regulation will make sure we are focusing on the areas where we have data points, where we can demonstrate that change has actually taken place. But we should not hold back; we should strive to look at topics where potentially there is less evidence. Obviously, if weare not addressing it, there will never be more evidence."

Leggett added: "Regulation and governance do work as an accelerator… but I think the stumbling block is that the corporates, to a degree, are feeling a little fatigued."

She noted there are questions around whether regulation has helped, or whether it has just caused "more of a headache", but she concluded "regulation is definitely a good thing".

This article was originally featured on Investment Week's sister publication Sustainable Investment