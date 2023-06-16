Bank of Japan maintains negative interest rate

'The bank will patiently continue with monetary easing while nimbly responding to developments in economic activity.'

Today's (16 June) decision reinforced the one taken at the previous meeting at the end of April, the first for newly appointed governor Kazuo Ueda.

The BoJ said despite high commodity prices, the Japanese economy has picked up in contrast with overseas economies, which are facing a slower pace of recovery.

Fed makes 'hawkish skip' in first rate pause of cycle

It added corporate profits have also reached high levels, with a moderate increase to business fixed investment alongside employment and income.

However, the central bank highlighted housing investment has remained weak in tandem with firm's financial positions in some segments.

The country's Consumer Prices Index has increased more slowly year-on year thanks to economic measures aimed at bringing down energy prices. But a recent rise in import prices has meant CPI was at 3.5%.

The BoJ said its inflation expectations have remained unchanged despite the CPI rise, as it still aims to bring inflation down to 2%.

It added: "Japan's economy is likely to recover moderately toward around the middle of fiscal 2023, supported by factors such as the materialisation of pent-up demand, although it is expected to be under downward pressure stemming from past high commodity prices and a slowdown in the pace of recovery in overseas economies."

ECB meets expectations with 25bps hike

The Japanese economy is forecast to continue growing at a pace "above its potential growth rate", but is likely to slow gradually from mid-2023 due to greater import prices. The BoJ said it then expects the growth pace to pick up again due to improvements in medium- and long-term inflation and wage growth.

At the same time, the central bank admitted there are "extremely high uncertainties for Japan's economy", citing overseas economic activity, the war in Ukraine and commodity prices as the main contributing factors.

It added: "Under these circumstances, it is necessary to pay due attention to developments in financial and foreign exchange markets and their impact on Japan's economic activity and prices.

"The bank will patiently continue with monetary easing while nimbly responding to developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions. By doing so, it will aim to achieve the price stability target of 2% in a sustainable and stable manner, accompanied by wage increases."

As a result, it will continue with quantitative and qualitative monetary easing with yield curve control "as long as it is necessary for maintain that target in a stable manner".

By comparison, the Federal Reserve paused its hiking cycle on 14 June, followed by a 25bps hike from the European Central Bank on 15 June. The Bank of England's decision is due next week.