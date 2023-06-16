Bank of Japan maintains negative interest rate

2% inflation target

clock • 2 min read
'The bank will patiently continue with monetary easing while nimbly responding to developments in economic activity.'
Image:

'The bank will patiently continue with monetary easing while nimbly responding to developments in economic activity.'

The Bank of Japan's monetary policy committee has unanimously agreed to keep interest rates at -0.1%.

Today's (16 June) decision reinforced the one taken at the previous meeting at the end of April, the first for newly appointed governor Kazuo Ueda.

The BoJ said despite high commodity prices, the Japanese economy has picked up in contrast with overseas economies, which are facing a slower pace of recovery.

Fed makes 'hawkish skip' in first rate pause of cycle

It added corporate profits have also reached high levels, with a moderate increase to business fixed investment alongside employment and income.

However, the central bank highlighted housing investment has remained weak in tandem with firm's financial positions in some segments.

The country's Consumer Prices Index has increased more slowly year-on year thanks to economic measures aimed at bringing down energy prices. But a recent rise in import prices has meant CPI was at 3.5%.

The BoJ said its inflation expectations have remained unchanged despite the CPI rise, as it still aims to bring inflation down to 2%.

It added: "Japan's economy is likely to recover moderately toward around the middle of fiscal 2023, supported by factors such as the materialisation of pent-up demand, although it is expected to be under downward pressure stemming from past high commodity prices and a slowdown in the pace of recovery in overseas economies."

ECB meets expectations with 25bps hike

The Japanese economy is forecast to continue growing at a pace "above its potential growth rate", but is likely to slow gradually from mid-2023 due to greater import prices. The BoJ said it then expects the growth pace to pick up again due to improvements in medium- and long-term inflation and wage growth.

At the same time, the central bank admitted there are "extremely high uncertainties for Japan's economy", citing overseas economic activity, the war in Ukraine and commodity prices as the main contributing factors.

It added: "Under these circumstances, it is necessary to pay due attention to developments in financial and foreign exchange markets and their impact on Japan's economic activity and prices.  

"The bank will patiently continue with monetary easing while nimbly responding to developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions. By doing so, it will aim to achieve the price stability target of 2% in a sustainable and stable manner, accompanied by wage increases."

As a result, it will continue with quantitative and qualitative monetary easing with yield curve control "as long as it is necessary for maintain that target in a stable manner".

By comparison, the Federal Reserve paused its hiking cycle on 14 June, followed by a 25bps hike from the European Central Bank on 15 June. The Bank of England's decision is due next week.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

SIF 2023: Executive pay should be linked to ESG as a 'long-term incentive'

SIF 2023: Net-zero transition plans 'biggest opportunity for greenwashing ever'

More on Economics

In an open letter, Treasury Committee chair Harriett Baldwin wrote to chair of the BoE’s court David Roberts expressed concerns in the Bank’s abilities following evidence given by Huw Pill, chief economist of the Bank of England.
Economics

Bank of England to review inflation forecast models following Treasury concerns

Response to Huw Pill evidence

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 June 2023 • 2 min read
Greene, who is an American economist, was speaking in front of MPs on the Treasury committee today (13 June), ahead of joining the MPC next month as an external member.
Economics

Incoming BoE rate setter Greene warns high inflation will be hard to fix

Speaking to MPs at the TSC

Laura Miller
clock 13 June 2023 • 3 min read
The US Federal Reserve
Economics

US inflation drops to 4% in May

Lowest level in over two years

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Odey Special Situations suspended following 'sizeable' redemptions

16 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

LF Odey Portfolio suspended

15 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

Bank of Japan maintains negative interest rate

16 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA restricts ten principals following introduction of tougher rules

15 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Deep Dive: ETFs in 'early stages of growth' as assets exceed $10trn

16 June 2023 • 4 min read
06

Partner Content: The growth potential of climate change - Is it worth the investment?

14 June 2023 • 2 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot