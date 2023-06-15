MFA calls on FCA to improve UK securitisation regulation

'The FCA has an opportunity to empower UK investors to better engage in global securitisation markets and compete on the global stage.'

The MFA has called on the FCA to address regulatory "redundancies" and enhance compatibility with rules from foreign jurisdictions that have "thriving securitisation markets", to expand capital investment in the UK.

Managed Funds Association calls for loosening of short selling regulation

The letter comes just before the planned repeal of the UK Securitisation Regulation in Q3 2023, as the legislation was inherited from the European Union. Once it is repealed, the regulation will enter a period of consultation for the new regulatory framework.

The aim of the current rules, the MFA explained, was to improve risk management.

In its letter, the association said the regulation's due diligence requirements are redundant as they have created "an unnecessary barrier to investment and hindered global investment management strategies" of several alternative investment fund managers, as well as dampened their participation in the securitised market.

For instance, the MFA said the current rules require alternative asset managers to verify risk retention, but that is a "particularly difficult criteria to satisfy", especially when it comes to US securitisations.

This is because most US securitisations are not compliant with the regulation. The Association added: "In spite of the fact that US originators/sponsors are required to retain an interest in transactions, they are able to do so through different prescribed modalities, which can make it challenging for an alternative asset manager to verify on a deal-by-deal basis."

FCA clamps down on marketing of cryptoassets

Jennifer Han, chief counsel and head of global regulatory affairs at the MFA, said the FCA has "an opportunity to empower UK investors to better engage in global securitisation markets and compete on the global stage".

But to be able to do so, she said the FCA would need to remove the "duplicative requirements" under the current rules to ensure alternative asset managers have the "tools they need to manage risk and deliver reliable returns for their investors".

"MFA appreciates the FCA's industry engagement and commitment to improving the regulatory framework for securitisations and solidifying the UK as a leading financial centre," Han added.

The FCA has been contacted for comment.