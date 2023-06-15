SIF 2023: SFDR has 'changed thinking' around private capital investment

Speaking yesterday (14 June) during a panel discussion, Terra Instinct director of sustainability advisory and reporting Harry Briggs noted there has been a "revolution" around sustainability in the private capital sector over the last few years and added capital managers have "changed their thinking" as a result of SFDR.

He said: "Most private capital managers are raising money in the EU, as well as in the UK, so they are caught by the SFDR. Although UK pension funds have not historically invested that much in private equity, a lot of their European counterparts do, so a lot of UK pension and private equity funds will have European schemes."

According to Briggs, when the SFDR regulations came into force a lot of the aforementioned schemes said "'‘we are not going to deploy any capital to you if you are coming to us as an ‘Article 6' fund', so you cannot raise money from this as the door is shut".

This in turn "has kickstarted sustainability across the whole sector in the UK as these managers do not just see it as a compliance exercise, they see it as a value creation opportunity because they know if they buy an investment and want to exit it, the odds are they will exit to an article eight or article nine fund, who are going to do due diligence on it," Briggs said.

The director added with the focus on sustainability, there has been a noticeable uptake in the number of markets carrying out due diligence on sustainable investments.

"Half the private capital markets are doing sustainability due diligence when the are going through the acquisition process for any investment. Three years ago, that was less than 10% and it is really getting higher, and the quality of that due diligence is getting better as more providers start competing," he said.

When asked why there was a lack of private capital investment in UK pensions sector, Aon head of responsible investment Tim Manuel stated "a few stars need to align" in order for UK pension schemes to get up to speed.

"One being investing horizon and long-term it takes a lot of effort to make the decisions around private markets and maintain them, and the third is operational fit so these allocations need to fit alongside the other things that you need to deliver."

Manuel noted that another key factor which is prohibiting UK investment in private capital is "scale" and pointed to the variety of pension schemes as a potential obstacle to expanded private capital investment.

He said: "In the UK, we have got a more fragmented market with thousands of schemes, while some very small consolidations happened to a much greater degree across Europe and other jurisdictions. Corporate defined benefit (DB) pension funds, some of them are closed now but some of them are still allocating, but what is happening in that market is a shortening of the time horizon as schemes de-risk and think about buyout."

Additionally, there are "some operational issues coming in especially in terms of those having to think much more about liquidity", Manuel said, and what the management teams are now having to do to manage their liability-driven investments.

"For DB schemes, they are still allocating but definitely some challenges ahead," he said.

"For defined contribution, their time horizon fits, and the scale is coming in as that is a market which is consolidating its master trusts which is helping to address the issue of resourcing around private markets.

"But there are still some challenges on operational fit because DC is still a market which operates on enabling member choice so those DC schemes to a large extent have to be able to deliver the flexibility to their members to be able to make those choices," Manuel concluded.

This article was originally featured on Investment Week's sister publication Professional Pensions