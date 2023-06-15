Fed makes 'hawkish skip' in first rate pause of cycle

After over a year of ten consecutive rate increases, the Federal Open Market Committee voted unanimously to keep rates in place yesterday (14 June) at 5-5.25%.

However, forward guidance was clear that contrary to some market views, this would likely be temporary, and further rate hikes were expected later in the year, according to the committee.

"Looking ahead, nearly all committee participants view it as likely that some further rate increases will be appropriate this year to bring inflation down to 2% over time," said Fed chair Jerome Powell.

In the minutes of the FOMC meeting, 12 of the 18 policymakers set interest rate expectations 50bps higher than current levels, implying one hike or two 25bps hikes later in the year.

In its bid to battle inflation, the Fed has already raised interest rates 475bps since March 2022. In that time, inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in June last year, having now fallen to just 4% last month.

In a press conference following the decision, Powell was insistent that although inflation had moderated somewhat, it still had "a long way to go" to reach the central bank's 2% target.

"We want to see it move down decisively," Powell said. "It may make sense for rates to move higher, but at a more moderate pace."

Powell added that a pause "gives us more information to make decisions" and "allows the economy a little more time to adapt as we make our decisions going forward".

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, said the FOMC meeting had removed any "lingering hope" of a rate cut this year.

Currently, markets have priced in a 6.6% chance of interest rates reducing by the end of the year, according to CME Group.

Beauchamp described the ‘hawkish skip' as "a serious check to market complacency", noting that "stocks have dropped back and the dollar has rallied firmly off its lows".

Jeff Klingelhofer, co-head of investments at Thornburg Investment Management, said: "The Fed did not hike at this meeting because they prefer to use unofficial policy tools such as continued balance sheet reduction and significant near-term Treasury issuance to force rates higher."

Klingelhofer argued that the Fed will "hike us into a recession", saying that the pause represented a recognition "that growth is slowing, inflation is no longer rising, and now investors are simply waiting for the recession to start"

"If the start of a recession drags on and on, such that it surprises the Fed, we should expect more hikes in the meantime," he concluded.

John Leiper, CIO of Titan Asset Management, added: "Employment remains strong, growth resilient and inflation, whilst moderating, remains elevated.

"That is reflected in the Fed's unemployment rate projection, which falls from 4.5% to 4.1% and projected increase in GDP from 0.4% to 1%.

"It could also be that the Fed is no longer convinced that the recent banking sector turmoil will be as damaging as anticipated."