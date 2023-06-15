Bank of England to review inflation forecast models following Treasury concerns

Response to Huw Pill evidence

In an open letter, Treasury Committee chair Harriett Baldwin wrote to chair of the BoE’s court David Roberts expressed concerns in the Bank’s abilities following evidence given by Huw Pill, chief economist of the Bank of England.
The Bank of England is set to review its forecasting models following MPs concerns about the central bank’s ability to calculate inflation.

In an open letter, Treasury Committee chair Harriett Baldwin wrote to the BoE's chair of court David Roberts, expressing concerns about the central bank's abilities to accurately predict inflation following evidence given by Huw Pill, chief economist of the Bank of England.

She quoted Pill's evidence that the central bank "recognise that our forecasts of inflation have been too low and we are trying to understand why we have made those errors, interpret those errors in terms of the behaviour and then make an assessment as to whether that behaviour will continue into the future. Models are essentially taking averages of behaviour in the past".

Baldwin said that although the central bank was contending with  "a number of historically large shocks to the economy",  which made it more difficult to accurately forecast the data, this only increased the importance of ensuring that the forecasts are produced transparently and using the best possible practice.

The chair urged Roberts to consider commissioning the bank's Independent Evaluation Office to carry out an "urgent" review of the effectiveness of the central bank's forecasting platform, as well as the "transparency" of its process "and whether external challenge is sufficiently enabled".

In his response, Roberts said it had already decided to commission a board review into the bank's forecasting models, as well as "related processes during times of significant uncertainty".

He said himself and governor Andrew Bailey were working through the details on how best to commission the review, but said it would be carried out externally and would be supported by the Independent Evaluation Office.

Roberts stated: "We recognise the wide interest in this work, and in line with the processes adopted in previous such reviews will be open and transparent about the nature of the review and in due course the findings and conclusions."

