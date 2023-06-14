WE Soda cancels London IPO due to 'extreme investor caution'

'The reality is that investors, particularly in the UK, remain extremely cautious about the IPO market.'

The company had set out plans to IPO in London in early June after being "encouraged by the breadth of investor engagement globally and the subsequent interest from prospective investors", as noted by Alasdair Warren, WE Soda CEO.

"Despite this, the reality is that investors, particularly in the UK, remain extremely cautious about the IPO market and this extreme investor caution in London meant that we were unable to arrive at a valuation that we believe reflects our unique financial and operating characteristics."

He added: "As a result, we have decided to cancel our IPO on the London Stock Exchange. Notwithstanding this decision, our strategic priorities remain the same - our relentless focus on sustainability and safety, delivering on our growth projects in Turkey and the US."

The move was deemed a "fresh blow" for London by Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, who said confidence in the city as an IPO launch pad had been "edging back upwards".

The UK's continuous fight with high inflation was likely a contributing factor to investor caution, she explained, as it "still running so hot".

She added: "Gilt yields have soared to levels not seen for 15 years amid expectations the Bank of England will have to fire off fresh rounds of interest rate hikes. The uncertainty ahead is clearly off-putting and companies considering IPOs may continue to set their sights on New York instead."