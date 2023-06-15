SIF 2023: 'Messy internal culture' linked to lower investment returns

In the third year of the annual event, James Baxter-Derrington, editor of Investment Week, hosted a panel entitled ‘Exploring corporate culture to safeguard customer assets'.

Discussing the impact corporate culture can have on businesses, Bev Shah, co-CEO and founder of City Hive, said a firm's culture, its leaders and business values are "really important", citing the recent example of Crispin Odey, and other well-known cases, such as the one involving Neil Woodford.

"I have seen very messy internal culture leading to the investment returns not being so great", she said, adding this has been the case for firms that do not have the structure and do not understand both their own values or how to operate.

This could not only be detrimental to the company internally but may also deter clients from doing business with the firm, she said.

Amelia Tan, head of responsible investment strategy at Legal & General Investment Management, explained corporate culture was about "unifying a group of people to dance to the same drumbeat effectively".

She noted several studies have recently found a correlation between elements of corporate culture and performance drivers. More specifically, the more diverse an asset manager was the greater the outperformance, she noted - with the difference between top and bottom quartile at around 45bps.

Tan warned against groupthink, however, explaining that people need to work towards the same vision, and the diversity of thought, skill sets, experiences and backgrounds are needed as part of an open culture to foster open challenges and debates in order to get the best ideas.

Sophie Kennedy, joint-CEO of EQ Investors, agreed with Tan, but also highlighted how company culture can be hard to measure as it is not tangible. But she noted there are some more concrete outcomes that should be taken into consideration.

For instance, creating a work environment where employees feel empowered and valued can help with staff retention, she explained. Kennedy also highlighted some red flags to look out for, such as staff turnover and looking at whether the business' suppliers and partners share the same culture and values.

Consumer Duty

Incoming regulation, such as Consumer Duty, has placed a lot more focus on qualitative features in the industry, for instance with the ‘avoiding foreseeable harm' objective, the panel said.

Shah explained that for the short term, this would be about having the right policies in place, but for the long term, fund buyers will need to do a lot more work to really understand companies' culture.

At a more granular level, Tan added fund buyers should not only try to understand corporate culture as a whole, but also how it plays out within the teams who are managing the funds.

"If you have an organisation that is fairly centrally integrated, you would expect that when you talk to the team, they reflect what the parent [company] is doing", and vice versa she said.

But if companies are less centralised, the focus has to be more on the individual team, she added.

Tan said people should always keep in mind the nuances within each company, including whether a firm has structured forums for debates, who monitors the debates and whether members feel they can openly challenge and test ideas.

Team size was another nuance Tan used as an example, as smaller teams may not be able to foster diversity due to their size, whereas larger teams may not be able to encourage wider participation, according to her.

She said: "If you think about positive decisions that investment managers have made, sometimes understanding what drove that decision, who provided the input on that decision, who made the decision, gives you a sense of how the investment process works in action."

Psychological safety

Kennedy echoed Tan and reiterated there is evidence showing additional alpha is generated by companies with greater cognitive diversity; and in order to reduce risk and improve investment performance, organisations need to focus on diversity as a whole.

That includes accountability, she explained. Understanding the connection between the board, senior management and fund managers can help explain how decisions are made and who makes them, she said.

Shah concurred: "The real end result, as well as better outperformance and decision making, is to create an environment where people can make decisions in a psychological safe environment."

She provided the example of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, when some fund managers had to make hard decisions "on the day".

Shah said: "When you speak to them long after, you have got a sense of whether they have felt the psychological safety to make a big decision or not...[that]comes down to corporate culture and inclusivity".

Resources

When asked about whether a smaller boutique may be disadvantaged compared to a larger business, all three panellists disagreed.

Shah said more often than not larger firms get it wrong, and boutiques are better placed because they have more control over what they do.

Despite not having the resources big asset managers have, Shah explained boutiques can "set the foundations" of how they want the company to grow, as this could have a much bigger impact than resources alone.

Overall, she added, it should all be about "having a plan to do something and whether they do it".

Tan agreed, adding it is much easier to control the culture of a smaller firm than at a larger business.

The three panellists also provided some pointers to fund buyers on what they should ask asset managers to better understand their corporate culture.

Beyond the arguments listed above, Tan said one of the things they should be looking at was how companies are recruiting and what hiring practices and policies the business has in place. She provided her own example, noting LGIM has started anonymising CVs for applicants.

Kennedy added buyers should also analyse a manager's voting policies and how they have been voting over the last few years.

Shah agreed: "You can see the changes in attention from organisations during bull and bear markets to see what is actually important to an organisation, because they should not make a difference."