Megan Greene MPC appointment approved by Treasury Committee

Joins MPC on 5 July

Greene, who will sit as an external member, was revealed as the new MPC member in April by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.


The Treasury Committee today (14 June) approved Megan Greene’s appointment to the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee.

Following her pre-appointment hearing yesterday (13 June), the committee said it was "satisfied that Greene has the appropriate professional competence and personal independence for the role".



She will begin her three-year term on 5 July, replacing current external member Silvana Tenreyro, who has sat on the MPC since July 2017.

In her pre-appointment session, Greene said there was "some underlying persistence" in inflation and warned against allowing inflation expectations to become "de-anchored" and spiral.

"If you engage in stop-start monetary policy, you may end up having to tighten even more and generating an even worse recession on the other side," she said.

Greene has served as the Kroll Institute's global chief economist since September 2021, while working as a senior fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

Before this, Greene was the global chief economist at Manulife Asset Management for three years, and was also a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, founder and chief economist at Maverick Intelligence and director of European economics at Roubini Global Economics.

"The committee wishes Megan Greene every success in the role and looks forward to taking evidence from her in future," the TSC said.

