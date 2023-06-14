UK GDP grows 0.2% in April

The ONS said that the services sector was the main contributor to the uptick in growth, having expanded 0.3%.

Consumer-facing services saw an especially large boost, growing 1% in April compared to a fall of 0.8% in March.

However, the UK's production sector shrank by 0.3% in April and construction output dropped by 0.6%.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James Investment Services, noted that part of the recovery came from fewer strike days and industrial action, while manufacturing remained resilient due to a positive trend in vehicle production, gas output and mining activity.

Neil Birrell, CIO of Premier Miton Investors, said that along with strong wage and employment data earlier this month, the GDP data will not "provide any solace for the Bank of England".

He added: "With such robust data across large parts of the economy and inflation staying stubbornly high, interest rates can only be going higher. The question is how much higher and 6% is a possibility."

Batstone-Carr added: "Today's GDP growth of 0.2% proves that the UK economy opened the latest quarter more strongly than the previous quarter, boosting the possibility that economic activity will be resilient enough to help the UK sidestep a recession."

He concluded: "While the UK economy is proving rather more resilient than its euro area counterpart, there remain grounds for continued caution.

"Consumer spending continues to be smothered by relentless inflation and households are under growing pressure from rising mortgage rates. Given these ongoing squeezes, a Herculean effort will still be required to avoid a recession."