First euro-denominated AT1s since Credit Suisse issued

Bank of Cyprus and BBVA

BBVA and Bank of Cyprus issued €1bn and €220m worth of AT1s, respectively.
Spain’s BBVA and Bank of Cyprus have issued additional tier 1 bonds yesterday (13 June), the first time euro-denominated AT1s have been made available since Credit Suisse’s rescue sale to UBS in March.

BBVA placed €1bn of AT1s on the market, the first time since July 2020 for the bank, with a redemption date of 21 December 2028. It set the interest rate for the bonds at 8.4%.

Credit Suisse privately disputed Swiss regulator's AT1 bonds wipe-out - reports

The Spanish bank said demand has reached €3.1bn, tripling the initial offer.

BoC issued a much smaller amount of €220m, with an initial coupon of 11.8% per annum, payable twice a year. The redemption date for the AT1s has also been set for 21 December 2028, with the option to reset the bonds every five years.

The Cypriot bank has also called on holders of its outstanding €220m AT1s callable in December 2023 to tender the securities at a purchase price of 103% of the principal amount.

Commenting on the recent issuance of AT1s, David Everson, head of trading, fixed income EMEA at Liquidnet, said there has been a "notable uptick" in bond issuance over the last three weeks, after a "relatively quiet period" in the market.

However, he believed there will be greater uncertainty around issuers' capital structures, especially over whether some of their high-risk debt will be called, potentially impacting their funding and reputation.

Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders force Swiss regulator to hand over wipeout decree - reports

Everson continued: "This uncertainty combined with the need to roll-over their more generic debt at far greater margins and high underlying interest rates means that the credit market is far more attractive given enhanced volatility. For investors, this means that there is a huge amount of value to be had in corporate bonds as rates keep debt yields high and investors seek safe and steady returns.

"The strength of investor sentiment in corporate bond markets is on show, as we're seeing the first euro-denominated AT1 deals come to market since Credit Suisse crisis with Bank of Cyprus and BBVA both issuing. Early signs in the grey market indicate strong demand with the pair trading well above reoffer - defying predictions of a mass route predicted only a few months ago."

He also noted that the picture varied across different bond markets, with commercial real estate showing signs of strain despite typically being less volatile.

"It's evident that the over leveraged debt-laden sectors will continue to feel the heat," he concluded.

WE Soda cancels London IPO due to 'extreme investor caution'

Morningstar: Vanguard voted against most civil rights, racial equity and environmental resolutions

Longer-dated gilts have not yet surpassed Mini Budget levels - the 10-year gilt is up 0.56 percentage points to 4.4%, while the 30-year gilt has risen 0.3 percentage points to 4.58%.
Gilt yields soar past Mini Budget levels on UK wage growth jump

Up 0.38 percentage points to 4.85%

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 June 2023 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: Volatility Brings Opportunity in Fixed Income
Industry Voice: Volatility Brings Opportunity in Fixed Income

Rates offer alpha opportunities, dollar at risk of depreciation

Arif Husain, Scott Solomon and Quentin Fitzsimmons at T. Rowe Price
clock 06 June 2023 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: Are investors picking up enough pennies in front of the inflation steamroller?
Industry Voice: Are investors picking up enough pennies in front of the inflation steamroller?

Emerging from last year battered and bruised by bonds as inflation ripped through the global economy, many investors are understandably asking whether they should continue to own them. Can bonds still fulfil their roles as diversifiers and yield generators in multi-asset portfolios?

Tara Jameson, Fund Manager, Multi-Asset Investments, Schroders
clock 31 May 2023 • 6 min read
