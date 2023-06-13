US inflation drops to 4% in May

Lowest level in over two years

US inflation fell to just 4% in May, its lowest level since March 2021.

The headline figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics came in below economists' expectations of 4.1% and down from 4.9% in April. Meanwhile, core CPI fell to 5.3%, slightly above expectations of 5.2% but down from 5.5% the month prior.

Richard Flynn, managing director of Charles Schwab UK, explained that the "stickiness" in inflation was now "confined to a smaller number of categories compared to earlier in the year", with housing, financial services and used cars contributing to the majority of the rise in recent months.

The Federal Reserve is set to decide on its interest rate tomorrow (14 June), and currently has a 95.9% chance of holding rates steady, compared to just a 4.1% chance of hiking by 25bps, according to CME Group.

OECD: UK faces higher inflation than most G20 countries

By comparison, markets assigned to the Fed a 79.1% chance of maintaining rates on Monday (12 June). If market predictions are correct, this would make it the first Fed meeting since March 2022 without a policy rate hike.

Gerrit Smit, manager of the Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas Equity fund, said the numbers built "further trust that inflation is under control and that further Fed tightening may not be necessary".

"With continuing strong employment numbers and this constructive backdrop, we believe investors do not need to fear an imminent deep recession, and rather look forward to a normalising economic environment with a shallow and short recession, should there be one," he added.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said it would likely have taken a "meaningful upside inflation surprise" to convince the Fed to hike tomorrow, though questions still remained about the Fed's path following the meeting.

Markets are currently torn over interest rates following tomorrow's meeting, with predictions for July split between holding rates (35.8%), a 25bps hike (60.6%) and a 50bps hike (3.6%).

"In fact, monthly core inflation is showing no signs of deceleration just yet - a fact that is entirely inconsistent with the Fed's attempt at achieving price stability," added Shah.

However, Hugh Grieves, fund manager on the Premier Miton US Opportunities fund, argued the Fed would have to accept that "the global economy has permanently shifted to a new and higher inflation plane", rather than continuing to pursue a 2% target.

