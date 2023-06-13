Gilt yields soar past Mini Budget levels on UK wage growth jump

Longer-dated gilts have not yet surpassed Mini Budget levels - the 10-year gilt is up 0.56 percentage points to 4.4%, while the 30-year gilt has risen 0.3 percentage points to 4.58%.

Two-year gilts rose 0.38 percentage points to 4.85%, according to data from MarketWatch, past the 4.64% peak last seen in the aftermath of the Mini Budget on 27 September.

According to the Office for National Statistics, wages rose by 7.2% between February and April, putting the Bank of England under pressure to raise interest rates again, even as high inflation swallowed up the increase, leaving employees worse off.

Gilt yields near Mini Budget highs after hotter-than-expected UK inflation

Growth in average total pay, including bonuses, was 6.5%. However, when adjusted for inflation, real terms growth in total and basic pay fell year-on-year in February to April by 2% for total pay and by 1.3% for basic pay.

Fredrik Repton, portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, said the UK employment release "illustrates the strength of the labour market and cements a hike by the Bank of England at the upcoming meeting".

"It should also put upward pressure on rates as the Bank of England is likely to have to come through with a series of rate hikes while gilts have already underperformed most bond markets," he said.

The Bank of England has increased interest rates from 0.1% to 4.5% since December 2021. Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to raise its main lending rate to 4.75% next week, while financial markets are predicting interest rates to rise as high as 5.5% by the end of this year.

James Lynch, fixed income manager at Aegon Asset Management, said the circumstances as to why the 2-year yields are "roughly in the same ballpark" as September last year are "totally different".

"Sterling was collapsing below 1.07 to the US Dollar as investors lost faith in the UK having a sense of fiscal responsibility," he said.

"This sharp fall in the currency triggered market participants pricing in an extreme intra-meeting hike from the Bank of England to defend the currency (it did not happen), which pushed up short-term interest rates from 3% to 4.7% in September."

Mini Budget triggers plunging pound and massive gilt sell-off

According to Lynch, the reason why 2-year gilts have risen back above 4.75% has been the result of new data and the market interpretation of the BoE's response, not fiscal responsibility or LDI issues around leverage.

"While the data are coming in stronger on inflation and wages, it still seems a struggle that the BoE will be hiking in November and December this year, especially given its own view that only one third of the previous rate increases has made its way into the UK economy," he said.

"It is more a justification as to why we have such high interest rates at present and why the BoE will raise next week to 4.75%."