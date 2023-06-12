Senior Credit Suisse executives exit following completion of UBS takeover - reports

Among the Credit Suisse senior executives that are leaving the firm is CFO Dixit Joshi.

Hours after the company confirmed it had closed the takeover of its stricken rival, UBS announced a set of management changes, according to an internal memo seen by the FT.

Among the Credit Suisse senior executives leaving the firm are CFO Dixit Joshi, general counsel Markus Diethelm, head of Asia-Pacific Edwin Low, co-head of the investment bank David Miller and co-head of markets Ken Pang.

Those stepping down from the Credit Suisse executive board and moving to new roles at UBS include Francesco De Ferrari, who ran Credit Suisse's wealth management arm, and will become a senior adviser to Iqbal Khan, president of UBS Global Wealth Management.

UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse to create global wealth giant

Joanne Hannaford, former chief technology and operations officer, has been named head of wealth management US technology and former Credit Suisse chief risk officer David Wildermuth has been appointed chief risk officer for the Americas.

Michael Ebert, until now co-head of markets and co-head of the investment bank, will lead the Americas investment bank and serve as head of the Credit Suisse business within the UBS investment bank.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse's head of HR Christine Graeff, Swiss bank head André Helfenstein, chief operating officer Francesca McDonagh and chief compliance officer Nita Patel have retained their roles.

In a separate email seen by the FT, Khan said Yves-Alain Sommerhalder will head Credit Suisse's wealth arm, while former Credit Suisse executive Jin Yee Young had returned from to be co-head of wealth management in Asia-Pacific.

UBS imposes restrictions on Credit Suisse staff to reduce transaction risk - reports

The FT also reported today (12 June) that UBS executives had established a list of nearly a dozen "red lines" that ban Credit Suisse staff from a range of activities.

These prohibitions include a ban on taking on new clients from high-risk countries and on trading complex financial instruments, while launching new products without approval from UBS managers will also be banned.

Last month, UBS chair Colm Kelleher said the firm was worried about "cultural contamination" arising from taking on Credit Suisse staff, adding that it would have "an incredibly high bar for who we bring into UBS".