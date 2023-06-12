UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse to create global wealth giant 

Each institution will continue to have its own subsidiaries and branches, serve its clients and deal with counterparties.

The combined entity will now operate as consolidated banking group and today (12 June) marks the last trading day of Credit Suisse shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The two banks jointly employ 120,000 worldwide, although UBS has already said it will be cutting jobs to reduce costs and take advantage of synergies.

A series of problems in the last year caused a crisis of confidence in the bank's future with a surprise emergency rescue in the Spring. The merger brings to an end Credit Suisse's 167-year history, hits in recent years by scandals and losses.

As announced on 19 March, Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares held.

The UBS Group will manage two separate parent banks - UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG. Each institution will continue to have its own subsidiaries and branches, serve its clients and deal with counterparties.

UBS announced the new board of directors for certain Credit Suisse entities. Subject to regulatory approval, the Credit Suisse board will consist of Lukas Gähwiler as chair, Jeremy Anderson and Christian Gellerstad as vice-chairs, Michelle Bereaux, Mirko Bianchi (until 30 June), Clare Brady, Mark Hughes, Amanda Norton and Stefan Seiler.

Colm Kelleher, UBS Group chairman, said: "I am pleased that we have successfully closed this crucial transaction in less than three months, bringing together two global systemically important banks for the first time.

"We are now one Swiss global firm and, together, we are stronger. As we start to operate the consolidated banking group, we will continue to be guided by the best interests of all our stakeholders, including investors. Our top priority remains the same: to serve our clients with excellence."

Sergio Ermotti, chief executive of UBS Group, said: "Today we welcome our new colleagues from Credit Suisse to UBS. Instead of competing, we will now unite as we embark on the next chapter of our joint journey.

"Together, we will present our clients an enhanced global offering, broader geographic reach and access to even greater expertise. We will create a bank that our clients, employees, investors and Switzerland can be proud of."