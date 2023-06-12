BoE rate setter Haskel: 'Further increases in interest rates cannot be ruled out'

Writing for The Scotsman on Monday (12 June), Haskel said that as difficult as current circumstances are, "embedded inflation would be worse".

Haskel said although wholesale energy prices are a lot lower than their recent peaks, and some other costs of businesses have also been growing less rapidly, inflation "remains much too high".

"On the MPC, we remain committed to bringing it back to our 2% target, and that is what we will do. Our tool for doing this is interest rates," he said.

The economist and professor of economics at Imperial College Business School said the reason the MPC had increased interest rates from 0.1% to 4.5% since December 2021 was to ensure the resulting inflation does not become embedded in the economy.

"Inevitably that means higher borrowing costs - for example on mortgages and business loans - at the same time as the prices of essentials are rising quickly," he said.

"We understand that will be difficult for some people and it is an important consideration in our policy decisions."

Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to raise its main lending rate to 4.75% next week, while financial markets are predicting interest rates to rise as high as 5.5% by the end of this year.