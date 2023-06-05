Randall Dishmon retires from Invesco after 22 years

Retired 1 June

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Randall Dishmon (pictured), retires from Invesco after 22 years at the company.
Randall Dishmon has retired from Invesco after 22 years at the firm, stepping down at the end of last week.

Invesco confirmed to Investment Week that Dishmon had stepped down on 1 June, having announced the move a year prior.

Dishmon had been manager of the Invesco Global Focus (UK) fund since 2017. John Delano, who became co-manager in May last year, has taken over as lead manager of the strategy. Delano also manages the Invesco Global Focus Equity fund. 

During his tenure, Dishmon made a total return of 52.4% with the fund, according to FE fundinfo data, ahead of his peer group average of 49.5%.

Dishmon has been part of the firm's Global Equity team since 2010, having also worked as co-manager of Global Multi Cap Growth strategy and senior research analyst for Global Equity strategy.

Prior to his career at Invesco, Dishmon worked as a management consultant with Booz Allen & Hamilton for two years and served for four years as a manager with UtiliCorp United.

Delano joined OppenheimerFunds in 2007 as a senior research analyst within its growth equity investment team and eventually became portfolio manager, before the firm was acquired by Invesco in 2019.

