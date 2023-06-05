Deutsche Bank maintains US recession forecast

Still ahead of the consensus

Deutsche Bank said since the initial prediction was made in the latter half of 2023, it has reduced its expectation to an “earlier and milder downturn”.
Deutsche Bank has forecast an earlier and milder recession for the US, doubling down on its outlook for the world's largest economy.

In a research note published today (5 June), Jim Reid, head of global economics and thematic research, and David Folkerts-Landau, chief economist global head of research, said the US was "on track for its first genuine policy-led boom-bust cycle in four decades".

They said this had been brought on by the "significant increase in the money supply over 2020-21", which was rolled out in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The end of US inflation but the start of growth concerns

The US government's fiscal spending in the period totalled about $5trn and, according to Reid and Folkerts-Landau, caused an "unleashing high inflation and an aggressive policy response".

They said the "next stage is the US recession", which the bank has been forecasting since the second half of last year.

According to the researchers, investors and consumers "are a long way from fully adjusting to the recent rate shock", after more than a decade of quantitative easing, and said "accidents like we have seen with UK LDI, crypto, US regional banks and Credit Suisse remain a big risk to the outlook".

US inflation numbers have been steadily declining in 2023, which had seen some forecasts begin to price out a recession, but April's results still revealed high core inflation figures.

Meanwhile, last week's labour market report found the jobless rate hit 3.7% in May, a seven-month high, which caused a rally in the S&P 500, as the moderating wage growth for the month caused speculation that the Fed would not raise rates at its monetary policy meeting next week.

Deutsche Bank have maintained that the US is headed towards a recession, stating: "We always though it would take until the latter part of 2023 for this to materialise and although there is a risk it is delayed until H1 2024, we continue to believe it starts in Q4 2023".

The pair said, since the initial prediction was made for the latter half of 2023, it has reduced its expectation to an "earlier and milder downturn".

They explained: "Our prediction is for a -1.25% peak to trough US GDP decline, milder than the average post-WWII recession, but aggressive versus the consensus."

Not only did the analysts believe "the rate hiking cycle is not over yet" in the US, they expected a rate rises to continue from UK and European central banks.

"Core inflation is proving too high for comfort and recessionary conditions may be the only way of returning it to target."

