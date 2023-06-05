Tory peer calls for 'statutory independence' of FCA's Regulatory Decisions Committee - reports

Contested enforcement decision-maker

The Regulatory Decisions Committee is the FCA’s decision-maker for contested enforcement decisions.
Conservative peer Andrew Tyrie is pushing for a reform of the Financial Services and Markets Bill to include a guarantee for the “statutory independence” of the Regulatory Decisions Committee - the FCA’s decision-maker for contested enforcement decisions.

The Financial Times reported today (5 June) that Lord Tyrie will this week table an amendment to the bill calling for "independently established resources" for the RDC. 

He is also calling for the chancellor to appoint the RDC's chair, as well as the establishment of a paper trail of all interactions between FCA staff and the RDC.

The RDC is a subcommittee of the FCA's main board, and it has had an independent legal team since 2005. The separation of the RDC from the rest of the FCA ensures that enforcement decisions are not  made by the FCA staff recommending action against a firm or individual.  

FCA strengthens enforcement leadership

However, the FCA makes appointments to the committee and provides its resources. According to Tyrie, this structure has "major weaknesses" and raises questions about the RDC's independence. 

Reforms introduced in 2021, in an effort to speed up decision-making, meant that issues including restricting firms' activities and launching criminal proceedings are no longer referred to the RDC. 

This change came due to a "lack of resources", Tyrie said, and represented "the removal of a much valued second pair of eyes on the otherwise enormous administrative authority of the FCA".

"Embedding a series of requirements in respect of independence — composition, procedures, oversight, and appointment among them — would reinforce the independence of the RDC," he said. "It would also improve the confidence of the market in the enforcement process."

FCA unveils equity secondary markets reforms

Tony Katz, partner, financial services at DLA Piper, said Lord Tyrie's proposals for FCA decision-making are desgined to "enhance the competitiveness" of the UK financial services sector.

"The FCA has immense powers of investigation, enforcement and censure over the Sector. The [RDC] provides independence and challenge to FCA decision-making; to perform this role, the RDC needs to be independent, properly resourced and have greater accountability," he said. 

"Since 2021, we have seen a reduction in the scope of the RDC. A hearing and challenge before the RDC really matters, especially to smaller firms.

Without the checks and balances of the RDC, the only recourse for firms is a challenge of the FCA in court (the Upper Tribunal); this is not a realistic option for smaller firms, given the cost, time, and publicity associated with such challenges (even if the firm is successful)."

 

