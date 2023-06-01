FCA warns against 'unrealistic return' of private Woodford litigation

In a speech delivered at the City & Financial FCA Investigations and Enforcement Summit, Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, argued the proposed scheme offers investors "the best chance to obtain a better outcome than might be achieved by any means".

She reasserted that Link Fund Solutions had made "critical errors" in its management of the former Woodford Equity Income fund's liquidity and had breached two FCA principles: Principle 2 - the obligation to carry out its activities with due skill, care and diligence - and Principle 6 - the obligation to treat all customers fairly.

Woodford legal claims raise concerns over potential Link Fund Solutions redress

Chambers said "loyal investors" who had remained with the fund after the liquidity mismanagement began - which the regulator claims started in September 2018 - were treated unfairly and left with "the greater share of illiquid assets".

She added investors will receive "all the information necessary to decide whether or not to vote in favour of the scheme" and an update can still be expected in July.

‘Self-interested criticism'

Referring to comments from law firms representing investors in the former WEIF, Chambers denounced "self-interested criticism" over the redress deal.

She said: "I notice that there has been some self-interested criticism about this, and the suggestion dangled that there could be greater financial settlements if victims join a private litigation fund.

"This promises an unrealistic return."

The Woodford saga is far from over

She added the currently agreed redress deal "exhausts the resources of LFS" and features a voluntary parent company contribution.

"Link Group will also fight our findings should creditors vote against the scheme, which would further deplete funds available for redress," Chambers said.

‘Clean up the mess'

Where wrongdoing has been committed, Chambers asserted the FCA will "hold those responsible to account", however, she argued "it should not be up to the regulators to come in and clean up the mess".

She said: "In every case I see, I often think back to ‘could something have been done sooner to stop this?'

"How many chains of command does something questionable pass through before it is queried?

"We follow the evidence and where there are failures, we will hold those responsible to account. Aggressive diversionary tactics may prolong the timeline, but they will not deflect us from our purpose."