Wirecard critics Neil Campling and Toby Clothier launch hedge fund

Aiming for a market neutral approach, the fund uses long and short positions to work to achieve 10-12% per annum with low volatility.

Neil Campling and Toby Clothier, who previously worked together at Mirabaud Securities, have founded Chameleon Global Capital Management, a hedge fund under the umbrella of Ronit Capital.

The fund launched to friends and family on 1 May and launched publicly today (1 June), with a strong focus on TMT (technology, media and telecommunications) and macroeconomics.

Following a market neutral approach, the fund uses long and short positions to aim for a 10-12% return per annum with low volatility.

It is split into 11 baskets, including categories such as "consumer woe", with retailers and consumer good stocks, and "fallen angels", made up of stocks the fund had previously shorted, but had since fallen too far.

The "fallen angels" basket, which Clothier said was comprised almost entirely of tech stocks, was the best performing basket throughout May, as he said the team had "sifted through the rubble of tech".

Another key basket was the "funny smell" group, which Clothier said was the "resting place" for firms they felt may be suspicious. Wirecard would have fallen into this bucket, they said.

"There are almost too many names to fit in the basket with things we think are ropey," he said.

If any firm in the basket starts to "show signs of people realising there is something wrong", it will be moved to the "single names options basket", where Clothier and Campling will buy puts against the stock to short it.

Clothier added the fund was "very, very diversified", with two thirds of the roughly 100 holdings in the US, about 20% in Europe and the rest in Asia.

"The focus is on generating alpha through a series of strategies, and not market beta, which many funds relied on during the era of zero interest rates," said Campling.