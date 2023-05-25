Fidelity International names Emilie Goodall head of stewardship for Europe

She will be based in London and report to global head of stewardships and sustainable investing Jenn-Hui Tan.

Sustainable fund manager Jamie Harvey exits Fidelity International

Goodall will work with the stewardship team and the company's investment professionals to support ESG analysis and engagement activities.

She will also lead Fidelity's collaborative and thematic engagement with companies in Europe, as well as managing the firm's proxy voting in EMEA and the Americas, and provide market and thematic ESG insights to the business.

Goodall joined Fidelity in 2022 as a director within the sustainable investing and impact division. She has nearly 20 years' experience in sustainable and impact finance, with previous roles at Bridges Fund Management, Dutch development bank FMO and UK social investor CAF Venturesome.

She also led the development of the financial system benchmark at the World Benchmarking Alliance and was head of environmental and social themed investing at the PRI, where she supported asset owners and asset managers with ESG integration.

Manager exits €1.3bn Fidelity sustainable EM fund

Jenn-Hui Tan said: "As a research-led asset manager, Fidelity believes that active ownership is a positive force for driving sustainable business practices amongst companies. One of the most powerful ways we can effect positive change is through effective governance and strong stewardship, using our vote to enhance the outcomes we seek for our investee companies.

"In her new role, Emilie will apply the global, cross-asset class insights that she has gained over her career to drive forward engagement activities in EMEA and Americas, working closely with the research team to leverage the strength of the sustainable investing team that we have built at Fidelity."