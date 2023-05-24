MPs call for LIBOR inquiry over potential 'misleading' of parliament

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday (23 May), Conservative MP David Davis said there was an "abundance of evidence" that selecting LIBOR rates from the range provided for commercial reasons was "normal practice" at the time, and was even "permitted by regulators and central banks".

In 2010, leaked audio recordings of Barclays employee Peter Johnson, who was responsible for the bank's dollar LIBOR submissions, and his boss Colin Bermingham alerted the US central bank to a collective scheme involving several major financial institutions to manipulate LIBOR by submitting estimates below the available market rate, colloquially referred to as ‘lowballing'.

Davis recalled that in a Treasury Committee meeting in 2012, then Bank of England deputy governor for financial stability Paul Tucker said he had learned of ‘lowballing' just a few weeks prior, but Davis said there was proof to the contrary.

He said in his parliamentary address: "There appears to be damning evidence that was untrue, including meetings, phone calls and sworn testimony to US authorities. It was also claimed there were no Bank of England instructions to change LIBOR submissions, but evidence suggests that is also untrue."

The evidence mentioned by Davis was uncovered by BBC economics correspondent Andrew Verity over several years. Verity is set to appear before the House of Commons to speak on the matter on 6 June, as well as some of those who were prosecuted in the scandal.

According to Davis, the UK's response to the LIBOR rigging scandal led to several miscarriages of justice, which he described as "scandalous", and led to people being prosecuted, convicted and jailed "simply for doing their jobs".

The MP said most of the people facing repercussions were low-ranking bankers, who were "scapegoats", while senior executives were left unscathed.

Davis continued: "The response to the scandal was itself scandalous. Every part of that public response—the convictions, parliamentary investigations and decisions not to investigate—were, at best, extremely questionable.

"I have already written to the chair of the Treasury Committee and the speaker to consider whether the House was misled, and whether a new inquiry is needed", adding he intended to write to the Metropolitan police to review the evidence to determine whether perjury was committed.

Labour MP John McDonnell backed Davis' actions and echoed his call for an inquiry, adding: "We need an assurance from the Select Committee that it will seek Treasury officials, Treasury ministers, Bank of England officials and all those regulatory bodies that were involved in this egregious miscarriage of justice, where people have suffered greatly as a result of what clearly appears to be not just the House being misled, but a conspiracy among them as well."