FCA could make firms' ability to offer MPS 'economically unviable'﻿

PIMFA has now warned the FCA that the cost implications of the proposed regulation could make it unviable for firms to offer MPS solutions.

The trade association today (24 May) said it has "serious concerns" about the proposals, which were published earlier this year in a discussion paper.

The regulator said at the time that feedback would help shape its approach to rulemaking under the new regulatory framework for financial services.

MPS remain highly popular with clients due to their proportionally lower fees and flexibility - benefits PIMFA said are under threat.

"The extension of fund rules to MPS would, in almost all cases, be entirely inappropriate. MPS are offered subject to suitability, there are FCA restrictions around high-risk investments and portfolio managers must demonstrate they are acting in their clients' best interests, a principle that is being significantly reinforced by the new Consumer Duty," it stated.

"While creating a common framework for the regulation of all investment managers might result in a neater, less repetitive handbook, this is not a sufficient benefit to justify major changes to the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive 2014 provisions that firms implemented at enormous cost only five years ago."

PIMFA chief executive Liz Field added: "There are very serious concerns within the wealth management community about these proposals.

"The distinct differences and the undeniable need for appropriate and proportionate approaches for the benefit of firms and their clients has been widely accepted and catered for in the past [and] we hope to see this continue in the future and would much rather that policymakers used a scalpel and not a sledgehammer when it comes to reforming European Union regulations."