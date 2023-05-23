Bank of England's Bailey: Food firms rebuilding profit margins could be adding to inflation

Andrew Bailey: '"t is a story about rebuilding [profit] margins that were squeezed, particularly last year and the early parts of it now."

Quizzed by Labour's Angela Eagle about so-called "greedflation" as grocery prices stand at a 45-year high, Bailey said the bank's intelligence from across industries could point to profit-making among producers, rather than just the feed through of higher raw material costs to consumers.

He told MPs: "We pick up information, particularly by our agents, and certainly we have heard the rebuilding story.

"It is a story about rebuilding [profit] margins that were squeezed, particularly last year and the early parts of [2023]."

Chancellor to raise high price concerns with food manufacturers

However, Bailey refused to be drawn on whether the Monetary Policy Committee's strategy of raising interest rates to deal with high inflation, which have been hiked to 4.5% after 12 consecutive raises, have further to increase.

He told MPs: "I cannot tell you whether we are near to the peak [of interest rates], I cannot tell you if we are at the peak. But I think we are nearer to the peak than we were."

His comments come as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today (23 May) met with food manufacturers to raise concerns about the high cost of food and discuss ways to lower prices that have been rising at the fastest rate in a generation.

Hunt will also meet the Competition and Markets Authority to discuss its investigations into the fuel and grocery markets, including possible action it could take if it is dissatisfied with the level of competition in the sector, which could be allowing higher-than-necessary prices.

While headline inflation fell by 0.3% last month, food inflation grew to 19.2%, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. New figures out today from market researcher Kantar said annual UK grocery inflation was 17.2% in the four weeks to 14 May, down from 17.3% in its April data set, but this is still the third highest rate it has recorded since 2008.

BoE governor Bailey signals further rate hikes in face of inflation uncertainty

Bailey was speaking in front of the Treasury committee where he and colleagues from the Monetary Policy Committee were also grilled about their ability to predict, and react to, rising inflation.

He admitted to MPs he believed "there are very big lessons about how we deal with how we operate monetary policy in the face of very big shocks", which he called "unprecedented, and not just in the last 30 years", including the "longevity and persistence of real food prices".

"I think there are big lessons about how we operate monetary policy in a world of very substantial uncertainty," he told MPs.

However, the Bank of England governor repeated his stance that inflation has passed its peak: "I do stand by the view that it has turned the corner".