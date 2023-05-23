GAM senior portfolio managers express support for Liontrust merger

The managers said there is a “cultural alignment” between GAM and Liontrust, which will provide “the environment and support to enable the investment teams to focus on their clients’ best interests”.

In a letter released today (23 May), the managers said the proposed acquisition by Liontrust is "highly credible" and "in the best interests of GAM clients".

"It is our view that an industry sale to a highly regarded peer with a heritage in fund management, a strong track record of acquisitions and integrations, and consistently strong profitability is in the best interests of GAM clients," they wrote.

Liontrust acquires GAM

"Liontrust has a clear vision for the future, with a focus on investment and wealth management only, and an impressive strategy for how to grow the enlarged company. This strategy importantly includes a commitment to developing the business in Switzerland and GAM's global presence."

Earlier this month, Liontrust conditionally agreed to acquire GAM in a deal that values the struggling asset manager at CHF 107m (£95.7m). The offer valued each GAM share at CHF 0.68, alongside proving two loan facilities worth up to £17.8m from 4 May 2023.

The GAM Holding board reaffirmed its recommendation for Liontrust's offer on Monday (22 May) after confirming it had turned down Marco Garzetti's Taure AG alternative proposal to the bid.

In a statement, the board said Taure's offer would value each GAM share at CHF 0.26, more than two and a half times less than the value offered by Liontrust.

The merger deal was also challenged by an investor group comprising NewGAMe and Xavier Niel's Bruellan, which argued the offer undervalues the firm and does not reflect the "significant upside that a successful turnaround would generate" for current shareholders.

GAM's annual general meeting is on Thursday (25 May), but the group's shareholders have until 11 August to accept the deal, with its half-year results for 2023 expected to be published on 3 August.