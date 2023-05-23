Jim Wood-Smith to retire from Hawksmoor Investment Management

He joined the company in 2014 as CIO of the private client division, leading the development of its range of investment solutions.

Prior to this, Wood-Smith served as head of research at Investec Wealth & Investment, before taking on the role of chief investment strategist at the firm. He also worked as head of research at Gerrard for nearly a decade.

Last year, Wood-Smith stepped back from front line management, with his role as head of investment management taken on by Richard Pike on an interim basis.

Sarah Soar, CEO of Hawksmoor, said: "Jim will continue to write for the firm, and to lead our climate transition programme in his remaining months. He has played a leading role in Hawksmoor's development over many years and will leave a legacy to be proud of.

"We are immensely appreciative of everything he has done, and I know that I speak for the whole team in wishing him well for the future."

Commenting on his retirement, Wood-Smith said he is "looking forward to spending a little more time on the golf course".

Simon Reynolds will succeed Wood-Smith as head of research, bringing more than 25 years' experience. Most recently, he served as fund manager, head of multi-manager investments and head of manager research at Octopus, from which he departed in July 2022.

He has also held roles with ipac, Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, AXA Investment Managers and Mercer Investments.

Wood-Smith said: "I am delighted that Simon is joining us and will be working closely with him to ensure a smooth transition."

Soar added: "We are embarking on an exciting new chapter. Simon Reynolds' appointment is key as we continue to strengthen our fund research capability."