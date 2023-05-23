Home REIT appoints new investment manager as rent collection drops to 13%

Knight Frank, property valuer to the trust, has terminated its contract to provide valuation services to Home REIT, offering six months’ notice, set to expire on 3 November 2023.

In a stock exchange announcement this morning (13 May), the embattled trust named AEW UK Investment Management as its new property adviser, effective immediately, with the company taking on the role of investment manager and alternative investment fund manager to the trust following the completion of Alvarium's contracts, regulatory approval and adoption of a revised investment policy.

AEW, part of the £74.5bn AUM AEW Group, is also the investment manager of AEW UK REIT, AEW UK Real Return and AEW UK Core Plus Property, and represents Natixis Investment Managers' real estate asset management platform.

The "immediate priorities" of the new investment manager will include undertaking a "thorough review of [Home REIT]'s assets to help inform a longer-term strategy for the portfolio", alongside preparing for the "potential sale of a limited number of properties" and engaging with current tenants regarding "issues with their properties that may have been previously unaddressed".

It will also seek to improve rent collection efficiency, which has fallen to just 13.1% for the five months to 30 April 2023 from 23% collected in the quarter to 30 November 2022.

Over the previous quarter, the trust collected £3.4m of a total £14.8m, while in the five months to 30 April, the trust collected £3.4m, including sums related to rent arrears, of a total £25.9m sought.

The trust said a "number of initiatives" had already been developed alongside Alvarium to improve rent collection, which will be taken forward by AEW under a revised investment policy.

This, alongside further proposed changes to the trust's investment policy, will be taken to shareholders "as soon as practicable", and will include the ability to enter "shorter-term leases with tenants".

Alvarium has agreed to work closely with the board to deliver an orderly handover to AEW, while Simpact remains on a three-month rolling contract with the trust.

AEW was selected after a "competitive process", which saw a total of seven proposals submitted, following which Home REIT engaged in "detailed discussions and negotiations" with a shortlist of three.

Lender Scottish Widows has given its consent to the appointment.

Knight Frank, property valuer to the trust, has terminated its contract to provide valuation services to Home REIT, offering six months' notice, set to expire on 3 November 2023.

Fees

Under the new arrangement, AEW will receive several different fees for its various roles in the trust, including £3m per annum for its role as property adviser.

During the first two years of its role as AIFM, it will receive a fixed base asset management and AIFM fee of £3m per annum, increasing annually with inflation by a maximum of 5%, a variable management fee of £422 per bed for every property sold and a variable management fee of 10% of all rent collected, subject to an aggregate cap of £10m.

Following this, it will receive an investment management fee equal to 0.75% of net asset value per annum on an ongoing basis, subject to a minimum fee of £3m per annum, which also increases annually in line with inflation up to a maximum of 5%.

Under certain circumstances, including a takeover of the company during the first two years, AEW would be entitled to a termination payment of £9m, less any fees already paid or payable.

During its tenure, Alvairum received approximately £7m per annum.

Lynne Fennah, chair of Home REIT, said AEW had "undertaken detailed diligence" before taking on its new mandate and is "well placed to hit the ground running".

"The appointment of a new investment manager is an important step," she said. "AEW brings deep fund management and property expertise that will be critical in enabling the company to stabilise its property portfolio, maintain its mission of providing accommodation to vulnerable people and maximise value for shareholders."

Nick Winsley, head of AEW UK, added: "We are committed to working with Lynne and the board to protect the interests of all of Home REIT's stakeholders, shareholders, the company's lender and the residents.

"While our immediate priority will be to address a number of short-term requirements, we will also undertake a thorough review of the company's assets that will allow us to formulate a longer-term strategy for the entire portfolio, which we will propose to the board in due course."