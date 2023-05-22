Credit Suisse privately disputed Swiss regulator's AT1 bonds wipe-out - reports

The value of the bank’s riskiest bonds were written down to zero in March as part of the rescue deal orchestrated by the Swiss authorities by rival UBS.

A group of Swiss and international investors representing over CHF 4.5bn ($5bn) of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds sued the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) on 18 April for the wipeout that followed the bank's acquisition by rival UBS in March.

Last week, the regulator was forced to hand over the decree it had issued to Credit Suisse on 19 March, after Quinn Emmanuel, the law firm representing the investors, argued they had launched the claim largely in the dark due to the regulator's secrecy on the decree's wording.

The decree, confirmed by the FT and originally published by Antigua News, outlined that FINMA believed a "viability event", a term in the contract requiring a writedown, had been triggered because government-backed liquidity facilities had "a direct positive effect on the liquidity and capital situation" of the bank.

Bondholders also pushed for the regulator to release a subsequent decree issued on 22 March, which shows Credit Suisse had contested this interpretation of the contracts.

The decree cites a letter Credit Suisse sent to FINMA on 20 March, arguing the contractual conditions had not been met for a writedown: "[Credit Suisse Group] further argues that no contractual ‘viability event' occurred because the state support did not have a capitalising effect."

The objective of the letter was to help prevent the bank's contingent capital awards (CCAs), a portion of senior bankers' bonuses that were linked to the AT1s, also being written to zero.

According to the FT, Credit Suisse "advised against" FINMA ordering a writedown of the CCAs in its letter, but the regulator challenged this view and argued that the AT1-linked instruments were also covered by its earlier decree.

Credit Suisse employees are preparing to sue the Swiss regulator after they lost $400m in bonuses due to the AT1 bonds wipe-out.