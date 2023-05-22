Credit Suisse employees to sue Swiss regulator over AT1 bonus losses - reports

$400m in bonuses lost

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The value of the bank’s riskiest bonds were written down to zero in March as part of the rescue deal orchestrated by the Swiss authorities by rival UBS.
Credit Suisse employees are preparing to sue Swiss regulator FINMA after losing $400m in bonuses that were partially tied to the bank’s AT1 bonds.

According to a report by the Financial Times, law firms Quinn Emanuel and Pallas, which are already suing FINMA on behalf of AT1 bondholders, have received multiple requests from senior managers at Credit Suisse to also take legal action on their behalf.

Credit Suisse AT1 bond investors sue Swiss regulator

Lawyers are unsure if claims from Credit Suisse employees could be added on to the current claim filed against FINMA or would need to be filed independently, sources with knowledge of the matter told the newspaper.

"We have been contacted by Credit Suisse managers from around the world to see how we could help them," they said. "There is a lot of overlap between the two positions, but they are not exactly the same."

Swiss prosecutor probes UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

On 27 April, Bloomberg reported that Credit Suisse Group had informed employees their contingent capital awards, which are meant to mirror AT1 bonds, would also be written to zero. This erased bonuses that had been worth CHF 360m ($403m) at the end of 2022. 

Switzerland's Federal Council had already instructed Credit Suisse to cancel or reduce all outstanding bonus payments for the top three levels of management and examine whether those already paid can be recovered.

