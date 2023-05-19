Liontrust adds fund manager duo to Special Situations and UK Growth funds

Victoria Stevens and Matt Tonge

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Matt Tonge and Victoria Stevens currently co-manage the Liontrust UK Micro Cap and Liontrust UK Smaller Companies funds.
Image:

Matt Tonge and Victoria Stevens currently co-manage the Liontrust UK Micro Cap and Liontrust UK Smaller Companies funds.

Victoria Stevens and Matt Tonge have joined Anthony Cross and Julian Fosh as fund managers of the £4.8bn Liontrust Special Situations and £992m Liontrust UK Growth funds.

Stevens and Tonge have managed the £160m Liontrust UK Micro Cap fund since its launch in March 2016. They have also worked as fund managers of the £1.1bn Liontrust UK Smaller Companies fund since 2016, alongside Fosh and Cross. 

In the last five years, the UK Micro Cap and UK Smaller Companies funds have returned 45% and 26.7% respectively, while the IA UK Smaller Companies sector is up 3.1% over the same period, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Liontrust said both managers have supported existing managers on the day-to-day management of the Special Situations and UK Growth funds.

Liontrust appoints economic advantage fund manager

This has included developing their knowledge of the large- and mid-cap stocks held in the funds, as well as contributing to decisions on new holdings, stock exits and trading, the firm added. 

The four funds apply the same Economic Advantage fund range investment process, which aims to identify companies with intangible assets, producing barriers to competition and providing a durable competitive advantage.

Liontrust acquires GAM

Anthony Cross, head of the economic advantage team, said that given Stevens and Tonge's "strong contribution" to the team, their appointment as managers of the Special Situations and UK Growth funds is "a natural progression".  

"Victoria and Matt becoming named fund managers of Liontrust Special Situations and UK Growth reflects their talent and contribution to the team and all the funds in the Economic Advantage range since joining in 2015," he said. 

"Victoria and Matt are also excellent in communicating with clients about the team's insights, stocks held by the funds and the performance of the funds." 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Sunday Times Rich List reveals mixed fortunes for the UK's biggest investment names

The Big Interview: Mirabaud AM's CEO on why the Geneva-founded firm is a UK asset manager at heart

More on People moves

Vaughan joins from Sanford Deland where he used to run the CFP Free Spirit fund.
People moves

Downing reunites Sandford DeLand duo

Andrew Vaughan joins

Cristian Angeloni
clock 18 May 2023 • 1 min read
Ahmad joined the asset manager in September 2022 as head of global distribution
People moves

Ardevora Asset Management names new CEO

Irshaad Ahmad promoted

Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 May 2023 • 1 min read
Kadel was previously at Jupiter AM, while Nilsson joins from William Blair IM
People moves

Spring Capital expands European funds distribution team with two hires

Delphine Kadel and Christian Nilsson

Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 May 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Retailisation of private markets: Unlocking the discretionary space will be a 'game changer'

18 May 2023 • 6 min read
02

Sunday Times Rich List reveals mixed fortunes for the UK's biggest investment names

19 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Popularity of ESG investing wanes among UK investors

18 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

Morningstar: FCA has a 'once-in-a-generation opportunity' in SDR

18 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders force Swiss regulator to hand over wipeout decree - reports

18 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

No Bloomberg and no intraday performance: Inside Baillie Gifford's long-term approach

17 May 2023 • 5 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot