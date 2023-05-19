Liontrust adds fund manager duo to Special Situations and UK Growth funds

Stevens and Tonge have managed the £160m Liontrust UK Micro Cap fund since its launch in March 2016. They have also worked as fund managers of the £1.1bn Liontrust UK Smaller Companies fund since 2016, alongside Fosh and Cross.

In the last five years, the UK Micro Cap and UK Smaller Companies funds have returned 45% and 26.7% respectively, while the IA UK Smaller Companies sector is up 3.1% over the same period, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Liontrust said both managers have supported existing managers on the day-to-day management of the Special Situations and UK Growth funds.

This has included developing their knowledge of the large- and mid-cap stocks held in the funds, as well as contributing to decisions on new holdings, stock exits and trading, the firm added.

The four funds apply the same Economic Advantage fund range investment process, which aims to identify companies with intangible assets, producing barriers to competition and providing a durable competitive advantage.

Anthony Cross, head of the economic advantage team, said that given Stevens and Tonge's "strong contribution" to the team, their appointment as managers of the Special Situations and UK Growth funds is "a natural progression".

"Victoria and Matt becoming named fund managers of Liontrust Special Situations and UK Growth reflects their talent and contribution to the team and all the funds in the Economic Advantage range since joining in 2015," he said.

"Victoria and Matt are also excellent in communicating with clients about the team's insights, stocks held by the funds and the performance of the funds."