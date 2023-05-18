abrdn Latin American Income board puts forward wind-up proposals

General meeting on 12 June

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
A circular which provides details of the proposals will be posted today (18 May).
The board of the abrdn Latin American Income trust will ask shareholders to vote in favour of the summary winding up of the company at the general meeting on 12 June.

On 15 March, the board of the trust said it was aware that the company's small size "makes it difficult to attract significant demand for its shares and that the discount at which the shares trade to net asset value is likely to persist". 

Having considered the views of its largest shareholder and its professional advisors, as well as the share register as a whole, the board said it believes that the proposals "are in the best interest of shareholders".

In a stock exchange notice today (18 May), the board said that at the upcoming general meeting on 12 June, shareholders will be able to vote whether to place the company into summary winding-up.

If approved, they will also need to approve the appointment of KPMG Advisory as joint liquidators. A circular which provides details of the proposals will be posted today.

If the resolution is passed and the joint liquidators are appointed, the joint liquidators will wind up the company. It is currently expected that the portfolio will be realised for cash ahead of the EGM. 

The board said that cash proceeds of the liquidation of the portfolio, excluding costs, would be distributed to shareholders "as soon as reasonably practicable". 

The costs and expenses of the proposals will amount to approximately £320,000, including the fees of the joint liquidators and advisers involved in the wind-up. 

Once the liquidators have made the initial distribution to shareholders, a final distribution will be made according to their respective rights and interests in the company. 

"The precise timing of this ﬁnal distribution, if any, is uncertain and is likely to be of a nominal amount per ordinary share, but it is expected to be paid within 12 months of the commencement of the summary winding-up," the board said. 

The board also said the company will also make an application for the FCA and LSE for the suspension of listing and trading of ALAI's shares from 7:30am on 12 June 2023.

