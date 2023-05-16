Register now: Understanding the ESG fund landscape with Morningstar at SIF

We are delighted to announce that Morningstar's global director of sustainability research, Hortense Bioy, will be presenting a session at this year's CPD-accredited Sustainable Investment Festival (SIF).

Hortense leads Morningstar's environmental, social, and governance research efforts globally, with the objective of educating investors and providing them with the tools they need to evaluate funds through an ESG lens. Her session at SIF will examine the product landscape and trends for funds available to institutional and retail investors.

Hortense will also discuss transitioning from standard funds to sustainable funds. In Europe, we are seeing asset managers fundamentally reshape their proposition and rebrand - will this happen in the UK and what will be the catalyst?

 

 

The line-up at this year's festival includes sustainable specialists from across the investment industry and beyond, including academic institutions, research houses, regulators and campaign groups.  

Our speakers will cover areas such as: How engagement can effect positive change; the evolving ESG funds landscape; understanding the practicalities of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR); incorporating diversity and inclusion factors when making investment decisions; how to detect greenwashing; and understanding the climate risks facing portfolios.

Both days of the popular event will be rounded out by presentations from our keynote speakers - author and TV presenter Simon Reeve and chairman of The Big Issue Group, Nigel Kershaw.

You can register to attend the CPD-accredited Sustainable Investment Festival, running on 14th and 15th June in London, here.

