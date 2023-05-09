Register now: FCA and UKSIF to share latest SDR insights at Sustainable Investment Festival

Festival on 14-15 June

clock • 1 min read
Register now: FCA and UKSIF to share latest SDR insights at Sustainable Investment Festival

Investment Week is thrilled to share the details of our panel session with the FCA and UKSIF at the Sustainable Investment Festival on 14-15 June.

The discussion will aim to help attendees navigate the ever-evolving ESG regulatory landscape and will include key insights and updates regarding the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements from Mark Manning, responsible for sustainable finance and stewardship at the FCA, and James Alexander, CEO of UKSIF. 

The UK's sustainable disclosure requirements and fund labelling regime are crucial in improving retail investors' understanding of green products, and so the session, 'How best to implement the SDR and the areas still to be addressed', will consider the considerable work to be done before implementation.

Register now for Investment Week's Sustainable Investment Festival

Topics of conversation will include:

  • How will the rules apply to products other than equities, and what treatment can non-qualifying products expect?
  • What will be the cost to asset managers of implementing the new rules? Will smaller firms be disadvantaged? And will clients bear the cost of switching out of unsuitable products?
  • How will non-domiciled funds be treated?
  • Can industry participants expect considerable changes in the FCA's 2024 policy statement, and what timeline should they be working to?

You can register to attend the CPD-accredited Sustainable Investment Festival, running on 14 and 15 June in London, here.

Related Topics

More on ESG

Equity Global funds were the most popular sustainable classification, netting £2.3bn.
ESG

Sustainable funds attract £1.5bn more than conventional rivals in Q1

Sustainable equity funds dominate

Laura Miller
clock 09 May 2023 • 2 min read
Kingspan is one of several firms which engaged in malpractice related to the cladding and insulation used on Grenfell Tower, which has been cited as dangerous and caused the fire to spread so quickly.
ESG

Union calls on Kingspan shareholders to vote against board over Grenfell concerns

CEO, chair, director and iNED

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 27 April 2023 • 1 min read
William Yonge (pictured), partner at Morgan Lewis
ESG

UK's 'Green Day': Green finance strategy and ESG ratings announced

Five key objectives

William Yonge
clock 27 April 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Civitas Social Housing REIT agrees to £485m take-private offer

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Revolut founders launch attack on UK tech arena

09 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

Credit Suisse CEO Körner to join UBS executive board amid reshuffle

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
04

Sustainable fund manager Jamie Harvey exits Fidelity International

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
05

Goldman Sachs to pay $215m in discrimination lawsuit settlement - reports

09 May 2023 • 1 min read
06

Duo of BNY Mellon real return funds retain HL Wealth Shortlist spot

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot