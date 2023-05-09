Register now: FCA and UKSIF to share latest SDR insights at Sustainable Investment Festival

The discussion will aim to help attendees navigate the ever-evolving ESG regulatory landscape and will include key insights and updates regarding the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements from Mark Manning, responsible for sustainable finance and stewardship at the FCA, and James Alexander, CEO of UKSIF.

The UK's sustainable disclosure requirements and fund labelling regime are crucial in improving retail investors' understanding of green products, and so the session, 'How best to implement the SDR and the areas still to be addressed', will consider the considerable work to be done before implementation.

Register now for Investment Week's Sustainable Investment Festival

Topics of conversation will include:

How will the rules apply to products other than equities, and what treatment can non-qualifying products expect?

What will be the cost to asset managers of implementing the new rules? Will smaller firms be disadvantaged? And will clients bear the cost of switching out of unsuitable products?

How will non-domiciled funds be treated?

Can industry participants expect considerable changes in the FCA's 2024 policy statement, and what timeline should they be working to?

You can register to attend the CPD-accredited Sustainable Investment Festival, running on 14 and 15 June in London, here.