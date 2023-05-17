Ninety One outflows reach £10.6bn in year of 'significant headwinds'

Performance fees fell by 38%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Hendrik du Toit, founder and CEO of Ninety One
Image:

Hendrik du Toit, founder and CEO of Ninety One

Ninety One has experienced “a year of significant headwinds” as the firm’s assets under management fell to £129.3bn from £143.9bn the year before.

In the firm's annual results for the year to 31 March 2023, it revealed that net flows for the asset manager reached £10.6bn in outflows, compared to £5bn in inflows the year before.

Hendrik du Toit, founder and CEO of Ninety One, described the past year as "challenging for the company", stating that the firm was "working hard to regain positive momentum after a difficult second half".

Performance fees fell by a whopping 38% to just £19.4m, as the asset manager's style of "risk-on", public-market strategies struggled to perform well.

The 10.5% decrease in AUM came across all asset classes, with equities declining by 12% to £59.8bn, fixed income and multi-asset both falling 10% to £33bn and £22.6bn respectively and alternatives down 2% to £4bn.

Close to two-thirds of the outflows were driven by equities, especially from global and Asian core equity strategies and UK equities, while the fall in AUM was spurred by large outflows from Asia Pacific clients, with AUM for the region dropping from £25.7bn to just £20.6bn.

"Over the past year, the majority of the strategies offered by Ninety One were not aligned with the immediate preference of asset owners for lower risk or uncorrelated assets," said du Toit.

However, he argued that the firm remained committed to its long-term strategy and must be able to withstand periods of low demand.

In the period, the firm's stock price dropped 18.2%, according to data from MarketWatch.

Du Toit also noted that the firm had a "substantial business" in its home market, South Africa, which had suffered a "deterioration of economic prospects" throughout the year.

He warned that this poor South African performance could be further intensified by "the implications of the substantial relaxation of exchange controls relating to South African institutional investors".

The proposed final dividend for the firm was 6.7p per share, resulting in a full year dividend of 13.2p per share.

