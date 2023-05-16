FCA's Pritchard: We will be better rule-makers to boost London IPOs

To support growth and innovation

Sarah Pritchard (pictured) is the executive director for markets at the FCA.
The Financial Conduct Authority's executive director for Sarah Pritchard has pledged to better deploy the regulator’s rule-making powers in a bid to boost London as a location for IPOs.

Reforms are underway after British tech firm Arm and other businesses shunned the UK and chose to list in the US instead, raising concerns about the attractiveness of London as an IPO hub.

At the UK Finance and EY UK Capital Insights conference today (16 May), Pritchard told delegates the regulator will play its to drive productivity by improving its own operational efficiency, making proportionate regulation, and "increasing trust, effective competition and innovation in stable and international markets".

Following recent proposals to reform listing requirements, the FCA will shortly be considering what, if any, reforms it should make to prospectus rules.

"We will be thinking about how forward-looking information should be covered in prospectuses, [and] how to approach setting requirements for issuers seeking to admit securities to junior markets," said Pritchard.

The FCA is also looking at what rules it should set for firms that choose to operate a public offer platform to allow companies to raise capital from investors without being admitted to a public market.

"The UK must not be shy about highlighting its strengths as a full-service, global wholesale market with deep and broad expertise," she said.

But for this to remain the case, Pritchard acknowledged the UK and regulators "must continue to evolve". The FCA is "looking closely" at how it develops policy, she said.

This includes running thematic blueprints and workshops, sprints and other live events to "collaborate on future reform and take each issue theme by theme", rather than relying solely on consultation documents.

There has been a significant drop in the number of listed companies since 2008 in the UK and many other developed markets, compared to fast growing powerhouses such as China and India.

Regulation is one of the factors firms take into account when deciding where to list. However, access to capital and investor perceptions are often bigger priorities, Pritchard said, suggesting the UK has an edge in those areas.

"We want to make the listing regime more accessible, effective, easier to understand and more competitive. This will benefit both issuers and investors," she said.

"We want to make sure that UK public markets remain an attractive and trusted place to list companies, to support growth and innovation."

The FCA's proposals include replacing two listing categories with one single one and removing the requirement for shareholders to have a vote on transactions such as acquisitions. However, there are concerns the changes could erode shareholders' rights.

