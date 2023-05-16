BlackRock gains FCA approval for launch of private markets LTAF

Diversified Alternative Strategies LTAF

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The new vehicle will invest in strategies with sustainability characteristics, such as those supporting the transition to a low carbon economy or those that have a social impact.
Image:

The new vehicle will invest in strategies with sustainability characteristics, such as those supporting the transition to a low carbon economy or those that have a social impact.

BlackRock has received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to launch a Long-Term Asset fund (LTAF) dedicated to private markets for DC schemes.

The BlackRock Diversified Alternative Strategies LTAF will invest in a blend of private market asset classes, such as infrastructure, private credit, private equity and real estate. 

The new vehicle will invest in strategies with sustainability characteristics, such as those supporting the transition to a low carbon economy, or those that have a social impact. 

Schroders Capital unveils UK's first LTAF

With the upcoming launch of the fund, BlackRock will have one of the first four LTAFs authorised in the market, alongside Aviva Investors' £1.5bn Real Estate Active LTAF, Schroder Capital Climate+ LTAF and Schroders Greencoat LTAF.

Sarah Melvin, head of UK at BlackRock, said the go-ahead by the regulator marks "an important milestone" in expanding the investment opportunities for UK DC members and providing better investment outcomes.

"We believe our diversified alternatives strategy can provide the risk-adjusted returns investors need to meet their retirement aspirations and make it simpler for them to access a range of private markets strategies through one fund," she said. 

FCA launches consultation to broaden access to LTAF

Tarek Mahmoud, head of BlackRock multi-alternatives solutions, added: "Our LTAF will provide DC members with diversified exposure to private market assets, underpinned by BlackRock's deep expertise in multi-alternatives portfolio construction, risk management and sustainability. This allows for better sourcing, better value for money and better outcomes for members.

"The ability to blend multiple private market asset classes is an intricate task that requires high-quality investment experience, leading technology and specialist teams who can access the best investment opportunities globally."

While these funds are currently only available to DC clients, an ongoing FCA consultation on broadening access to LTAFs may mean that these vehicles will also have a role to play in the UK retail market in the future.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

AXA IM appoints head of ESG and sustainability for private markets fund of funds unit

Coller Capital's Munk: Power balance has shifted from private equity managers to investors

Most read
01

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bets on Diageo

16 May 2023 • 1 min read
02

WisdomTree accused of 'desperate smears' by largest shareholder as conflict escalates

16 May 2023 • 4 min read
03

Liontrust hires fund manager to multi-asset team

16 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

BlackRock gains FCA approval for launch of private markets LTAF

16 May 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK unemployment rate creeps up in Q1

16 May 2023 • 3 min read
06

ShareAction: Asset managers are failing to protect human rights

11 May 2023 • 2 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot