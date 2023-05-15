Finsbury Growth & Income results pick up despite 'difficult few years' for UK fund management stocks

In the period, the trust’s net asset value increased 12.3%, and the share price total return was up 12.5%, in line with the trust’s FTSE All Share benchmark which made 12.3%.

In the trust's unaudited half-year report covering the six months to 31 March, it revealed a rosier picture for clients than previous results, as manager Nick Train said that performance within the portfolio had been "encouraging", adding "things really do seem to be gradually getting better".

In the six months, the trust's net asset value increased 12.3%, and the share price total return was up 12.5%, in line with the trust's FTSE All Share benchmark increase of 12.3%

The trust's discount narrowed over the period, now sitting at 4.4%, compared to 5.7% in the last set of results.

Train attributed the boosted performance to the returns of several consumer staple stocks, such as Burberry, RELX and Mondelez, which all hit all-time high share prices in the period.

He said the appointment of new creative director Daniel Lee at Burberry had "reminded investors that actually this is an iconic, global, luxury brand, well-positioned to benefit from wealth being created", especially in the Asian and US markets.

The trust's biggest allocation, RELX, had a stronger than anticipated set of final results said Train, adding that ideally, both stocks should see their share price continue to rise.

Another staple of the trust, Mondelez, which owns major confectionary brands such as Cadbury, Oreo, and Toblerone, also hit an all-time high at the start of 2023.

Train said: "It is interesting to note Mondelez has now outperformed the NASDAQ over the five years to the end of March 2023; a period that contained a big bull market for tech shares and a subsequent sell-off.

"My point? Although finding tech-winners is a worthwhile exercise, it is also risky and that holding a predictable business like Mondelez makes sense for part of a portfolio too."

The manager has been a long-time cheerleader of the listed UK market, and said he hoped the report conveyed his belief that the UK market is "home to some exceptional companies by global standards and owning a collection of them can help long-term savers achieve their investment goals".

Train stood by the premise that the prospects for the world, and UK, "will keep gradually getting better".

While much of the results were positive, some of the trust's biggest names had still experienced a more lacklustre period, although share prices were still up overall.

London Stock Exchange Group, the third biggest holding in the trust, had "picked up over the last six months", Train said, but added the company still remained below the levels reached in 2021.

Some of the biggest drags on the trust's performance during the period came from companies within the UK based asset management realm.

Hargreaves Lansdown's share price declined 6% over the period, and although Schroders made 22% returns, "by any historic standard they remain very lowly valued", Train said.

Commenting on Schroders, he said it had been "been busy in recent years building and acquiring new investment capabilities that should keep it relevant for both institutional and private clients".

"The growth in assets in Schroder's private wealth and private equity divisions through 2022, a difficult year for markets, is encouraging for investors in the parent," he added.

He noted that Schroders was ultimately a bank, "albeit one without the risky bits", and the sector had produced one of the most turbulent periods for markets in 2023, with the "shocking failures" of US and European based banks.

The manager added that while the trust was not invested in any mainstream banks "these events are not irrelevant for your portfolio".

Using Experian as a case study, Train explained that as the largest credit bureau in the world, "there is certainly a correlation between banks' use of Experian's services and their ability to extend credit".

Train added to the stock during the aforementioned banking turmoil, as the volatility had created a "temporary share weakness" in the firm.