abrdn names real estate chief as it splits real assets division

Anne Breen promoted

Global head of real assets Neil Slater will leave the company after 12 years.
abrdn plans to split its real assets business in two comprising of a real estate and an infrastructure unit as part of its company overhaul.

As part of the move, Anne Breen, deputy head of real assets, will become head of real estate at the firm.

Breen joined the company in 1999 as head of investment research and strategy for real estate. In her new role, Breen will report to CIO Peter Branner.

She will succeed Neil Slater, global head of real assets, who is leaving the company after 12 years to take on the role of CEO at European real estate specialist firm Redevco, he announced via LinkedIn.

Splitting the business will create a "simplified structure", abrdn said, which will allow the company to focus on its core strengths in alternatives.

The real estate business' current offerings "continues to drive strong performance", the company added, but it will also look to develop new offering for both institutional and wholesale clients.

Branner said the company needs to deliver "superior investment performance for or clients" as well as simplify its structures and enhance capabilities.

He continued: "The change today will help us to grow - from both a business context and as individuals and teams. It will also improve how we work together, share ideas and learn from each other - delivering better investment outcomes for our clients.

"Anne knows abrdn well and I am delighted to announce her promotion, she is a highly experienced real estate investor and leader within our business."

Branner added the growth of the company's alternatives offering "remains a strategic priority".

