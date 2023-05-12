UK Q1 GDP growth of 0.1% 'not the mark of an economy in good health'

The ONS said there had been no growth in household consumption throughout the quarter

The Office for National Statistics reported today (12 May) that GDP fell by 0.3% in March, which when combined with 0.5% growth in January and flat growth in February, matched the 0.1% growth from the final quarter of 2022.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James Investment Services, described the UK as "holding onto growth by its fingertips".

While it had "managed to eke out a sliver of growth" throughout the quarter, he said this was "not the mark of an economy in good health".

Yesterday, (10 May) the Bank of England adjusted its economic forecasts up while raising interest rates, arguing the economy had so far been more resilient than expected.

Nevertheless, Batstone-Carr noted the central bank still viewed the economy as "fragile and intensely vulnerable" to further inflationary pressures, arguing it may still see the mediocre economic figures as reason to slow rate hikes.

Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, agreed: "While avoiding a recession should be welcomed, the alternative is not exactly something to get excited about."

Brookes added the cost-of-living crisis was still ongoing, and with inflation still above 10%, a slight dodge of recession will be "little in the way of comfort".

The ONS said there had been no growth in household consumption throughout the quarter, "as real household incomes continue to be squeezed by high inflation".

However, Jonathan Moyes, head of investment research for Wealth Club, noted that while action continued to pull down the data, there were "clearly pockets of strength" in areas such as manufacturing and construction.

Throughout the quarter, the ONS reported the construction sector grew by 0.7% while the production sector grew by 0.1%, with a 0.5% growth in manufacturing.

Production growth was particularly notable, as it had seen no growth in the previous quarter and five consecutive falls before that.

"If confidence surveys are to be believed, there has been a notable uptick in services in April, which may give a boost Q2 numbers," he added.