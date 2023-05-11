Bank of England meets expectations with 25bps hike

In line with Fed and ECB

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
The Bank of England
The Bank of England

The Bank of England has hiked interest rates by 25 basis points, in line with expectations from the market as the bank continues to struggle to lower inflation.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee hiked interest rates from 4.25% to 4.5%, by a vote of seven to two, with two members voting to keep interest rates unchanged.

In the MPC's report, it said that economic forecasts had improved in recent months, with UK-weighted world GDP now expected to grow "at a moderate pace" over the next few years.

However, the labour market still remains tight, with unemployment projected to remain below 4% until the end of next year, the bank said.

Markets certain on Fed rate cut following 4.9% inflation in April

Inflation in the UK has remained stubbornly high, coming in at 10.1% in March. The MPC said this had been "higher than expected" in its previous meetings this year, "with the upside surprise concentrated in core goods and food prices".

Looking ahead, the central bank now predicted inflation to decline to about 1% at within two years, which it noted was "materially below the 2% target".

The move came following similar decisions from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank last week.

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
VT De Lisle America bets on boats and uranium

'5% is not out of the question' as BoE makes 12th consecutive rate hike

