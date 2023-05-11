Bank of England meets expectations with 25bps hike

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee hiked interest rates from 4.25% to 4.5%, by a vote of seven to two, with two members voting to keep interest rates unchanged.

In the MPC's report, it said that economic forecasts had improved in recent months, with UK-weighted world GDP now expected to grow "at a moderate pace" over the next few years.

However, the labour market still remains tight, with unemployment projected to remain below 4% until the end of next year, the bank said.

Inflation in the UK has remained stubbornly high, coming in at 10.1% in March. The MPC said this had been "higher than expected" in its previous meetings this year, "with the upside surprise concentrated in core goods and food prices". Looking ahead, the central bank now predicted inflation to decline to about 1% at within two years, which it noted was "materially below the 2% target".

The move came following similar decisions from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank last week.