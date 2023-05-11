Artemis names Toby Gibb head of investment solutions

Newly created role

Gibb worked at Fidelity International for over 13 years
Artemis has appointed Toby Gibb as head of investment solutions, a newly created position.

He will support the company's product and strategic development and work alongside CIO Paras Anand and head of distribution Greg Jones.

Gibb will join in June from Fidelity International, where he has served since 2009. He first joined Fidelity International as equity investment director, before taking on a role as client portfolio manager and ending his tenure as global head of investment directing. 

Anand said Gibb will play a "key part" in liaising with Artemis' clients and creating the solutions they require.

Artemis names David Hollis as manager of its Strategic Assets fund

He added: "The systematic multi-asset team led by David Hollis, which takes over running the Artemis Strategic Assets fund from 6 June, will report to Toby as we build out that part of our business.

"This year we have already recruited three well-respected investment experts - Alex Staniç as our new head of global equities, Sacha El Khoury as our head of impact equities and Natasha Ebtehadj as a portfolio manager with outstanding expertise in emerging markets and, particularly, India."

Anand said the company is seeking to continue its hiring spree to strengthen its investment teams.

Jones added: "Toby's appointment will help us to continue to build on what we've done historically as well as to investigate new ideas. He is an excellent addition to our senior investment teams."

