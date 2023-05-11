Man Group names Robyn Grew as chief executive

Replacing Luke Ellis

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Robyn Grew (pictured) will take over the role on 1 September.
Image:

Robyn Grew (pictured) will take over the role on 1 September.

Man Group has appointed Robyn Grew as its new chief executive.

Grew will take over from Luke Ellis, who is retiring from the firm, on 1 September.

Man Group attracts $1.1bn net inflows over Q1 2023

Ellis will stay on the board initially to help Grew's transition into the new role, Man Group said.

Grew joined Man Group 14 years ago, and has worked as the chief operating officer, head of ESG and general counsel.

Currently based in New York, the incoming CEO will move to London for the job role.

Grew previously won Investment Week's International Investment Woman of the Year at the 2022 Women in Investment Awards. 

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Six funds gain 'Elite' FundCalibre rating

EU backtracks on asset management mis-selling reforms - reports

More on People moves

Clive Emery was appointed as head of multi-asset strategies in October last year, as part of the senior reshuffle following former head of multi-asset, David Miller's departure.
People moves

Clive Emery departs from Invesco

Head of multi-asset strategies

Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 May 2023 • 1 min read
Dan Hanbury (pictured), manager at Ninety One
People moves

Ninety One appoints Dan Hanbury global strategic equity fund manager

Re-joined the firm September 2022

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 11 May 2023 • 1 min read
Gibb worked at Fidelity International for over 13 years
People moves

Artemis names Toby Gibb head of investment solutions

Newly created role

Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 May 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT declines further sale deadline extension to Bluestar Group

11 May 2023 • 3 min read
02

Bank of England meets expectations with 25bps hike

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
03

Six funds gain 'Elite' FundCalibre rating

11 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

Artemis names Toby Gibb head of investment solutions

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
05

Bluestar withdraws Home REIT bid

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
06

Man Group names Robyn Grew as chief executive

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Register now
Trustpilot