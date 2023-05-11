Man Group names Robyn Grew as chief executive

Robyn Grew (pictured) will take over the role on 1 September.

Grew will take over from Luke Ellis, who is retiring from the firm, on 1 September.

Ellis will stay on the board initially to help Grew's transition into the new role, Man Group said.

Grew joined Man Group 14 years ago, and has worked as the chief operating officer, head of ESG and general counsel.

Currently based in New York, the incoming CEO will move to London for the job role.

Grew previously won Investment Week's International Investment Woman of the Year at the 2022 Women in Investment Awards.