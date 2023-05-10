Markets certain on Fed rate cut following 4.9% inflation in April

Markets have now given a 100% probability of a cut by the end of the year, up from 98.9% chance before the inflation numbers were released today (10 May), according to CME Group.

Market expectations put a 91.5% chance that the Fed will keep rates steady at their next meeting on 14 June, up from 78.8% before the inflation numbers were released, CME Group added.

Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at Evelyn Partners, said that beyond "pockets of price gains" such as in used cars, overall inflation had slowed, giving the Fed ground to hold rates at its next meeting in June.

Regardless, Casali said that the Fed will still be "mindful" that core inflation, which came in at 5.5% in April, still remained sticky, as shelter remained at its highest inflation rate since the early 1980s.

Bank of England expected to make 25bps hike as inflation continues to rage

However, Preston Caldwell, senior US economist for Morningstar Research Services, noted that "shelter inflation is starting to fall, as we had anticipated".

He explained that this was partially due to hotels, but even excluding them, shelter inflation has fallen to 7.1% from 9.3% in February.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, agreed, noting that core services excluding housing number showed "clear deceleration", and along with the strong jobs report released last week, would reinforce the Fed's policy slant towards a pause.

Rate cuts?

Doubts still remained amongst analysts on whether markets should be certain that a rate cut will come by the end of 2023.

Caldwell noted that core inflation excluding shelter has increased to 3.6% from a low of 1% in December last year, as "durable prices have swung from deflation to inflationary territory".

However, he said this was likely to be temporary, as healing supply chances should lead to "expect a period of a few years of durables deflation".

Shah argued that the inflation deceleration "simply is not fast enough to justify current market expectations" for rate cuts later this year, as core inflation remained "far too hot for the Fed's comfort".

She concluded: "For rate cuts to come into play, the Fed will need to see a desperately struggling economy or a spiralling banking crisis."

Richard Flynn, managing director of Charles Schwab UK, agreed, stating that the Fed was eager to "not repeat mistakes of the 1960s and 70s", when policy was eased too quickly, and inflation returned.

He said that much of the market had "grown too optimistic" in pricing in rate cuts and said that a quick pivot to cuts would only occur due to "more dire economic developments or a significant worsening of banking system strains".