FCA: 'Expect robust action' with Consumer Duty supervision

Speaking today, (10 May) Sheldon Mills said the regulator will prioritise the most serious breaches of its new regulation and not shy away from disciplinary sanctions where necessary.

FCA confirms £5.3m spend on 'embedding' Consumer Duty

Mills reiterated that the watchdog's supervisory and enforcement approach will be "proportionate to the harm - or risk of harm - to consumers" as well as having a "sharp focus on outcomes".

"We will act swiftly and assertively where we find evidence of harm or risk of harm to consumers," he added. "In some cases, firms can expect us to take robust action, such as interventions or investigations, along with possible disciplinary sanctions."

With ten weeks left until Consumer Duty comes into force, Mills also noted advice firms need to expect the turbulent economy has upped the stakes.

The FCA stated: "The current cost of living squeeze makes it all the more vital consumers get fair value.

"The 52 million financial services consumers in the UK rely on the sector to deliver good outcomes, and should be even better protected from harm, particularly in these challenging economic times."

This piece was originally published on Investment Week's sister publication Professional Adviser.