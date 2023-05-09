California regulator admits 'inadequate' oversight of SVB

DFPI review

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Silicon Valley Bank
Image:

Silicon Valley Bank

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has said regulators “did not take adequate steps” to ensure Silicon Valley Bank’s problems did not lead to a collapse.

In a report titled Review of DFPI's Oversight and Regulation of Silicon Valley Bank, the regulator laid the blame for the US regional bank's collapse last month at the feet of both regulators and the bank itself.

IMF: 'The story is not over' on banking turmoil

The post-mortem found SVB had been slow to properly disclose and fix deficiencies within it, and the regulator had not taken adequate steps to ensure the bank resolved its problems as fast as possible.

While DFPI was partially response for regulation of the bank, primary oversight had been conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, which the report said should devote more staff to supervision.

DFPI also noted some of the reasons for the bank's collapse were due to its business model taking a high level of uninsured deposits and its customers using digital banking technology and social media, which "accelerated the volume and speed" of the bank run.

The bank's "unusually rapid growth was not sufficiently accounted for in risk assessments", the regulator added.

US interest rate 'at highest level since 2007' as Fed chooses 25bps hike

As a result of the report, the DFPI said it would be looking to increase staff on supervision, review its regulation on banks and increase focus on banks' uninsured deposit levels.

The report followed a Federal Reserve report last month, which saw the central bank blame the US regional bank's collapse on a lack of oversight and poor management.

Former SVB chief executive Gregory Becker is set to testify before the Senate banking committee next week, marking the first time he has spoken publicly since its collapse.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

3i Infrastructure trust returns 14.7% over last year

Vietnam trust struggles as country enters economic slowdown

More on Global

The move brings the benchmark deposit rate to 3.25%
Global

ECB slows rate hikes with 25 basis points move

Inflation ‘too high for too long’

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 May 2023 • 1 min read
First Republic’s collapse is what regulators hope is the end of a weeks long saga of turmoil in the US regional banking sector.
Global

JP Morgan buys majority of collapsed First Republic Bank

$10.6bn fee to FDIC

Laura Miller
clock 02 May 2023 • 2 min read
While the IMF left its overall economic forecasts largely unchanged from January, it stressed signs of resilience alongside lower global energy and food prices masked a darker reality.
Global

IMF: UK economy to shrink amid global inflation-led hard landing

'Grim reading'

Laura Miller
clock 11 April 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Civitas Social Housing REIT agrees to £485m take-private offer

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

GAM shareholders take fresh concerns over Liontrust takeover to Swiss authorities

10 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Sustainable fund manager Jamie Harvey exits Fidelity International

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
04

Revolut founders launch attack on UK tech arena

09 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

Goldman Sachs to pay $215m in discrimination lawsuit settlement - reports

09 May 2023 • 1 min read
06

Invesco flags two former Woodford funds over underperformance concerns

10 May 2023 • 3 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot