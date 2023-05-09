Civitas Social Housing REIT agrees to £485m take-private offer

The bid made by CK Asset Holdings' wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, CK Bidco, values the investment trust at approximately £485m, which represents a premium of around 44% to the closing price of 55.4p on Friday (5 May).

In a statement today (9 May), chair Michael Wrobel said that although the bid undervalues the company's long-term prospects as expressed by its net asset value, the board intends to unanimously recommend that shareholders accept the "fair and reasonable" offer.

"The board recognises that Civitas, and its sector as a whole, faces a number of challenges in sentiment which the public markets are unlikely to overcome in the short to medium term," he said.

Wrobel said that the offer provides liquidity to shareholders with the opportunity to exit in full and in cash at a significant premium to the current share price in a time of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Civitas shareholders who are on the register at close of business on 19 May will also be entitled to receive and retain the quarterly dividend of 1.425p per share for the first quarter of 2023 as announced in a trading update today.

Once the listing and trading of its shares is cancelled, Civitas will be re-registered as a private company "as soon as practicable", the board said.

Richard Williams, property analyst at QuotedData, said the bid price is too low and "materially undervalues" the company, given its £662m NAV as of the end of March.

"We agree that sentiment towards the company and the social housing sector are not likely to improve any time soon, but we believe shareholders can do better than 80 pence per share. We would like to see a counter bid a lot closer to NAV," he said.

Pietro Nicholls, lead portfolio manager of the VT RM Alternative Income fund, which holds a £12m stake in CHS, said he welcomes the interest in the company by CK Asset Holdings due to its experience in the UK social infrastructure sector.

Civitas secures £71m five year debt facility

However, he noted that the bid of 80p per share undervalues the trust's medium-term prospects, as the company has "weathered successfully a number of very challenging environments from today's economic climate to covid and Brexit".

"Whilst the bid values the company at a c.27% discount to the current NAV, we also recognise the interest rate environment has changed, and this could impact future NAVs. A revised offer would certainly be viewed favourably," he added.

The board said CKA intends to maintain Civitas Investment Management as the investment adviser to Civitas so that the day-to-day management of the portfolio continues uninterrupted.

The company said it does not expect there to be any disruption to tenants as a result of the offer, adding that it will be focused on the continuation of relationships with regulated providers, care providers and the Regulator of Social Housing.